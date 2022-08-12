Who is John Easterling? The husband of Olivia Newton-John, the great defender and entrepreneur of natural medicine who never let go of her hand after marrying in her beloved Cusco in Peru | People | Entertainment

Olivia Newton-John died this Monday, August 8, a victim of breast cancerand the person who gave the tragic news was her husband John Easterlingwho had been married for 15 years to the singer British-Australian.

“Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” John wrote in a story from Instagram.

Who is John Easterling, husband of Olivia Newton-John?

According to La Republica, John Easterling was born on April 10, 1952 in Charlotte, North Carolina. From youth He was fascinated by the landscapes of South Americawhich is why he studied Environmental Sciences at the University of North Carolina, dedicating a large part of his life to traveling, learning about and discovering the wonders of this continent.

During his career he recorded several achievements, such as the discovery of works of art and textiles in Colombiawhich he sold to museums and collectors.

He also found precious stones in Brazil Y Uruguayin addition to discovering the benefits of medicinal plants living with the Shipiba population in the Amazona community that welcomed him and cared for him after he fell ill after a canoe trip.

This last experience inspired him to found the company Amazon Herb Companyin charge of promoting the Health natural.

Such was his passion for this world that John grew plants to treat illness of his wife. “My husband gives me all these herbs every morning and he makes me a green algae drink,” Olivia told People. “He grows the plants and turns them into liquid for me. I take drops about four or five times a day,” she added.

Olivia Newton and John Easterling got married in Peru

According to the Yahoo! portal, John Easterling and Olivia Newton met in the mid-90s at an environmental show and became friends because they shared a love for the environmentin addition to participating in the same charities.

But, it was not until 2007, when love was born between the two during a trip to the Peru.

“My husband and I took a vacation to Peru with some mutual friends and we fell in love on that trip. A year later we went back to the top of the mountain and got married. John has been going to Peru for over 20 years and he showed me how special it is to be there,” the “Grease” star declared during a visit to the country in 2016.

Bliss wedding was held on top of a mountain far from the imperial city of the Cuzcoin an unforgettable ceremony with touches of Inca mysticism.

The bride and groom wore traditional regional attire and their union was blessed in Quechua. Likewise, Olivia Newton-John once confessed that she was a big fan of “Camu camu”, a fruit that grows in the bushes of the Peruvian Amazon. (AND)

