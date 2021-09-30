Who is Johnny Depp? Curiosity, private life and Instagram

Johnny Depp is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, famous for his slightly crazy characters and his transformation, but his life has had dark moments.

Born on June 9, 1963 in the United States, Jhonny Depp has shown since he was a child that he owns one multitude of talents. If in addition to being an actor today he is also a esteemed musician, Johnny owes his passion for music to his not no, passionate about gospel and music in general.

TO 12 years will enter the choir of his uncle’s church and will learn to play the guitar. In the same period he founded his own first rock band.

After the death of his grandfather and the family transfer to Florida, Johnny lives one very long series of transfers from one city to another (as many as 20 within a few years) and this makes him a isolated boy, grumpy and without many friends, who in the course of adolescence tries to forget pain and loneliness by beginning to abuse alcohol and drugs.

The success as a musician predates that as an actor: Johnny’s band, which he had chosen as the name The Kids (The Children) opens the concerts of rock stars of the first magnitude, such as Iggy Pop.

On the wave of success the band manages to sign a contract with a record company but things do not go as hoped: however talented the guys are not able to support the difficult market in the States.

It is in this period of his life that Johnny begins to run out of money and makes do many jobs, from the bricklayer to the gas station until seller of pens and advertising space.

The debut in the cinema: Johnny Depp becomes a star thanks to Nicolas Cage

Depp gets married at the age of 20 with a friend’s sister: the marriage ends very soon but Johnny has time to meet a friend of his wife who is an actor. Nicolas Cage will convince Johnny to try the film career: for his life it will be a real revolution.

In 1990 is chosen by Tim Burton to play the role that will consecrate him to a world star: Edward Scissorhands. On the set he will meet Wynona Rider and fall in love with her. Their relationship will last 4 years.

For Burton Johnny will also wear the hat and the greasepaint of the mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland and Sweeney Todd, star of a horror musical for which he will be nominated for an Oscar.

Despite everything, however, the character that Johnny will remain attached to longer and the Captain Jack Sparrow of the series The Pirates of the Caribbean.

Loading... Advertisements

According to some rumors circulated in recent months and then denied, the role of Jack it will be removed from Disney because of his dramatic involvement in a longstanding domestic violence lawsuit brought against him by wife Amber Heard. According to his lawyers, however, it was just a Disney decision that has nothing to do with Depp’s legal life.

Johnny and Amber’s family history has shocked public opinion, and Johnny claims that his ex-wife cut off his finger during a furious argument.

To support Johnny’s innocence against Amber’s allegations of violence, the actor’s former historians have come, including the aforementioned Wynona Rider and the mother of the children of the actor, Vanessa Paradis.

THE sons of Johnny Depp their names are Lily Rose Melody, born in 1999 and John Christopher, born in 2002 and called “Jack” just like Captain Sparrow.

If Johnny kept the role of Jack Sparrow, certainly the actor’s role was taken from him Grindelwald, the number one enemy of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them saga. Even though the actor agreed not to shoot the film, he kept the millionaire salary, as was stipulated in his contract.

Interesting facts about Johnny Depp

The Johnny Depp’s blood is an incredible mix of nationalities: among his closest relatives there are a Native American grandmother of Cherokee origin, but others of his more distant relatives are Irish, German and French.

The actor has a tattoo representing an Indian chief on the right bicep: he did so to celebrate his American Indian ancestry.

In 2010 was thehighest paid actor in the world (a whopping $ 80 million went into his bank account between mid-2009 and mid-2010).

Johnny never had an Instagram profile until a few months ago: the actor has in fact decided to open one during the pandemic, to stay in touch with fans and to perform on the guitar. Johnny Depp’s official Instagram profile, however, is not an up-to-date set of photographs and news of the actor. On the contrary, Johnny takes care of it personally and doesn’t update it very often.