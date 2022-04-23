Who is Jonathan Gómez, the one summoned to the Tri for the game against Guatemala?

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 21.04.2022 21:32:17





One of the surprises of the list who delivered Gerardo Martino for him friendly match against Guatemala it is Jonathon Gomez, an 18-year-old Mexican-American youth who plays for Real Sociedad B from Spain and who was even part of the Txuri Urdin first team during a LaLiga match against Mallorca.

The left side has spent more time with Mexico than with the United States, although You already know what it’s like to play with the senior team of the Stars and Stripes, since in December of last year was called by Greg Berhalter for the friendly match against Bosnia.

Yes ok he already played six minutes with the United Stateshis career at the national team level is not yet defined, since he has not played the three official matches with any country as established by the FIFA rule regarding players with dual nationality by birth.

The idea of Mexican Soccer Federation is that you know in detail what the atmosphere in the Senior Mexican National Team and so you can define your future at the national team level, because until now He has not played any official match with any category.

It should be noted that you already know what it is to be in a training of Gerardo Martinoas it was part of the sparring that Tata used during the summer of 2021 in the League of Nations.

Where did Jonathan Gomez come from?

The defender emerged from the MLS FC Dallas Academy He did a process in that team until 2020 when he went to the ranks of the Louisville City of the USL where his performances led him to be part of the Mexican National Team U-16 and then with the team Under-20 Directed by Luis Pérez.

After two seasons in the USL The Mexican ended his contract and I wait until I am 18 years old to be able to sign with the Royal Society of San Sebastian in Spain and where it is directed by XOpen Alonso.

So far this season in Spanish Second Divisionthe Mexican has played 10 games and he has also been called up by the first team to be part of the squad, as happened in the duel a few weeks ago against Mallorca.