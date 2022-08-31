Who is José Bou Santiago, the mega-contractor convicted of corruption?

Businessman Joseph Bou Santiagowho yesterday pleaded guilty in the federal court to bribe the former mayor of Catano Felix “el Cano” Delgado, is a government mega-contractor who, during a 14-year career, amassed more than $40 million in contracts, the vast majority with the Bayamon Municipality.

Since 2008, the companies of Bou Santiagowhich initially focused on tree trimming and maintenance, but later expanded into multiple other activities, including heavy equipment rental, have obtained contracts for $41.8 million with the municipalities of Bayamón, Toa Baja, Guaynabo, Carolina and three other public entities.

At this time, the company has contracts in force for $623,213 with the Municipality of Bayamón, an entity with which it has obtained contracts of $27.5 million through 603 contracts and amendments since 2008, according to the registry of contracts of the Office of the Comptroller of Puerto Rico.

Mayor Ramon Luis Rivera and the president of the Board of Auctions of the town hall, Jonathan Figueroa Riosstrongly defended the entity’s interactions with the man convicted of corruption today.

Rivera responded in writing with a “no” when asked if he was aware that the contractor was the subject of a federal investigation. Similarly, this outlet asked if the federal authorities have requested information, documents or cooperation from the Bayamón Municipality regarding the investigation against Bou Santiago, to which the municipal executive also replied “no.”

In addition, El Nuevo Día questioned the mayor if the businessman bribed him or tried to bribe him, in exchange for contracts, to which he replied “categorically, no.” This newspaper also asked if any other official from Bayamón was bribed in exchange for city council contracts. “For the record, never,” Rivera said in the written responses.

In the same direction, this medium asked what guarantees exist that the contracts obtained by Bou Santiago in the Municipality of Bayamón were not obtained through bribery or a process contrary to the law. “The processes guarantee it, because they are contracts resulting from formal public auctions, which entail rigor and are governed by applicable laws and regulations,” said the mayor.

At the close of this edition last night, the municipality had not responded what would happen to the contracts that are still active. Six of these contracts were signed under the category of “purchase, sale and rental of equipment, vehicles and others”, under the type of service of “buses” and “trucks”.

Two other agreements were signed for “green area maintenance services”. There is also a contract under “housing” for $1,944, which expires on October 31. That contract, said the municipality, “corresponds to a property that this man owns in the Municipality of Bayamón, leased to the Section 8 Federal Program.”

The Municipality of Bayamón defends itself

The agreements, obtained through his company Bou Maintenance Service Corp, except for one, are active with expirations ranging from October 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

“This company is registered as an authorized government bidder and has participated in public auctions in which, in some cases, it has turned out to be the highest bidder and in many others it has not been, so they have not been awarded,” he said. his part, Figueroa Ríos.

“All of these processes were transparent, duly documented and complied with all applicable laws and regulations. Said records are available to any evaluating agency that requests them. Regarding the current legal situation of the company, the municipality has requested an evaluation from the legal team,” added Figueroa Ríos.

“As is known, the mayor is not a member of the Auction Board, nor does he participate in these processes,” said the official.

El Nuevo Día questioned the mayor of Bayamón Ramón Luis Rivera Cruz (above) if the businessman bribed him or tried to bribe him, in exchange for contracts, to which he replied “categorically, no.” This newspaper also asked if any other official from Bayamón was bribed in exchange for city council contracts. “For the record, never,” Rivera said in the written responses. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Bou Santiago, 50,’s career as a contractor may have ended yesterday morning when, before federal magistrate Bruce McGiverin, he acknowledged that, in April 2019, he gave a Rolex watch valued at $33,000 to then-Mayor Delgado, to exchange of subsequent business opportunities.

The meeting at which the bribery occurred was at the former mayor’s home, as stipulated by the parties in the plea agreement. Approached about his crime, Bou Santiago pronounced “guilty”, with a hoarse and low voice, almost whispering, in the courtroom of Magistrate McGiverin.

The conspiracy came to fruition when just two months later, Bou Maintenance Service received a $190,000 construction services contract from the municipality. The municipality hired the company to rebuild and seal the roof of the Parque La Esperanza building, which had been affected by Hurricane Maria two years earlier.

The municipality awarded the contract, after evaluating two other bidders who submitted quotes, according to the file examined by The new day.

One of them was LBA Truck and General Contractor, which belongs to an associate of Bou Delgado in another company, Lorenzo Bonilla Agosto.

In fact, the Research unit of The new day had published, last year, that on -at least- six occasions, Bou Santiago and Bonilla Agosto presented quotes to compete for the same benefits.

On another occasion, LBA Truck competed for the same project with BL General Contractor, a company chaired by Julie Colón Ríos, wife of Bou Santiago.

The contract awarded in exchange for the Rolex is only a small fraction of the sum of $3.5 million in contracts with Cataño under the Delgado administration, which Bou Maintenance obtained.

At the end of the court hearing, Bou Santiago managed to evade the members of the press who were waiting to ask him questions. his lawyer, Ernesto Hernandez MilanHe denied, leaving court, that his client is cooperating with authorities as part of the plea deal.

In June 2019, the Municipality of Cataño contracted Bou Maintenance Service Corp., for the reconstruction and sealing of the roof of the Parque La Esperanza building, in the photo, after the damage caused by Hurricane Maria. (David Villafane Ramos)

When asked if there could be other defendants as part of this scheme, Hernández Milan replied that “the prosecution knows that.” “On our end, he’s not cooperating, so we don’t know that.”

The criminal case against Bou Santiago is another sequel to former Mayor Delgado’s cooperation with federal authorities as part of his own plea deal for accepting bribes from Jr. Asphalt and Waste Collection companies.

The owners of these businesses have also admitted guilt and have been cooperating, resulting in the indictment and arrest of three mayors and a deputy mayor, as well as plea deals with three former mayors and two directors of Public Works.

Bou Santiago is exposed to a sentence of up to five years in prison. Prosecutor Seth Erbe anticipated that they will recommend two years of imprisonment after reaching the plea agreement.

Magistrate McGiverin set him on $100,000 unsecured bail to secure his appearance at sentencing. The convicted trader must also surrender his passport and license to carry weapons.

Take note the mayor of Cataño

Before Bou Santiago’s guilty plea, the mayor of Cataño, Julio Alicea Vasallo, stated that “the intention of the municipality is to pursue the recovery of public funds paid as a result of illegally obtained contracts.” “We have already requested the necessary legal evaluation to initiate the corresponding actions against Bou Maintenance Service and to whom it applies,” he said.

Bou Santiago also maintains an agreement with the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company for $19,259, valid until June 30, 2023, for the “maintenance of green areas.”

Said entity replied that it was legally analyzing the cancellation of the contract.

The current agreements with Bayamón and Fomento Industrial appear signed by Julie Colón Ríos, wife of Bou Santiago. According to the documents posted in the registry of corporations of the Department of Stateon June 27 -two months before pleading guilty to bribery- an amendment was certified in the corporate profile of Bou Maintenance Service Corp, erasing the name of Bou Santiago as president and treasurer, to place his wife in those positions, in addition to serve as secretary.

Julieanne Bou Colon She is listed on the certification as a vice president of the corporation. On August 10, in addition, the State Department certified that Colón Ríos became the resident agent of the for-profit entity, leaving the name of her husband out of the documents.

Likewise, in the Comptroller’s registry there appears a contract between Bou Santiago and the Municipality of San Juan for $5,424, under “housing” as type of service. The municipality indicated that it is in the process of verifying if it is the same José Bou Santiago who pleaded guilty.

In a statement issued yesterday, the government’s Chief Procurement Officer and head of the General Service Administration (ESG), Karla Mercado Riverasaid that, in an affidavit from February of this year presented by Bou Santiago as part of the requirements to appear in the Single Registry of Bidders (RUL), the businessman accepted that a guilty plea would mean the cancellation of any contract he had with public entities.

The ASG determined to exclude Bou Maintenance Service Corp. and all its representatives from the RUL.

“In order to ensure that government entities, exempt entities and participating municipalities of the government of Puerto Rico only contract with natural or legal persons who are of proven moral solvency and who have not been convicted or who have pleaded guilty in the forum state or federal, or in any other jurisdiction of the United States of America, of those crimes of fraud, embezzlement or illegal appropriation of public funds… the company Bou Maintenance Service Corp. is excluded. Bidder Number 10389 of the Single Registry of Bidders by the term of ten years counted from the date on which Mr. José L. Bou Santiago finishes serving the sentence imposed on him”, reads the resolution.