Who is Julia Fox, Kanye West’s latest ‘project’

New Year 2021: there are those who spent it at home with Covid. Who has limited himself to a dinner with friends. Who peacefully celebrated it by dabbing the guests. Who cared, who regretted a flight to South Africa, who compiled the list of good intentions. Then there are those who went to a party in Miami, met Ye (The Artist Formerly Known as Kanye West), had “an immediate connection” and decided to start a romance (or marketing , maybe).

Her name is Julia Fox, born in 1990, born in Milan to an Italian mother and an American father, a woman with a thousand lives and a thousand talents that I will try to summarize in chronological order. At the age of six, she moved with her family to Yorkville, an elegant neighborhood on the Upper East Side of Manhattan; she at school she is listless: she takes drugs, drinks and dances; she at seventeen she survives an overdose; her father doesn’t even drop her a dollar, so she rolls up her sleeves and goes to work: in a shoe shop, in an ice cream parlor, in a pastry shop.

“After that I entered the sex industry, doing sadomasochistic stuff”: officially, hers job title she was “dominatrix”, and – since “it was all reducible to a role play, neither sex nor nudity were involved” – she applies herself with such enthusiasm that she can quickly afford an apartment of her own. She got engaged, abandoned latex and whips, and in 2013 – together with her friend Briana Andalore – launched the women’s clothing brand Franziska Fox. The adventure in fashion lasted a couple of years, at which (I quote literallyHollywood Reporter) «Julia curates a series of provocative artistic projects that use trauma as inspiration».

Self-publish two books, Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn / Nausea in 2015 and PTSD in 2016, and in 2017 it hosts the exhibition RIP Julia Foxcomposed of bizarre paintings colored in her own blood: “The projects provided intimate and resolute looks on drug use, domestic violence, sex, mental illness and the work of dominatrix” (always theHollywood Reporter). She declares that she has used her pain as a gift, that she has taken something really negative and transformed it into something positive, that she has lived her truth about her.

Josh Safdie notes her about the now deceased Vine, and when he sees her pass by the West Village restaurant Jack’s Wife Freda, where he was sitting with producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, love at first sight. Safdie, which was developing Rough diamonds for five years, he had already seen more than two hundred actresses for the role of Julia De Fiore: he gives Fox an audition with Adam Sandler, the chemistry is crazy and she is taken for the part. In 2019 the film comes out, success arrives, ours gets married (with the aviator Peter Artemiev) and in 2021 the son Valentino is born.

Fast forward to New Year’s Eve: in Miami he meets Ye, apparently they are having fun like crazy and at some point they fly to New York, intent on “maintaining the flow of energy” (writes Fox on Interview Magazine, reviewing the appointment). They go to see a play, Slave Partyhe takes her to his favorite restaurant, Carbone (Slave Party and Carbone in the same sentence, because life is a screenwriter), and there Ye improvises (oh well) a photo shoot of their dates. “The whole restaurant loved it and everyone greeted us. After dinner Ye surprised me again. I mean, I’m still in shock. She had booked an entire hotel suite and filled it with clothes for me, pretty much every girl’s dream. It felt like a real Cinderella moment! (…) I don’t know how things will go, but if this is an indication of the future, I am enjoying the journey a lot ».

The suspicion that Julia Fox is some kind of “new project” by Ye was confirmed at the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week: the new couple showed up in look matchy-matchy total denim, he with black sunglasses and biker boots, she with gold XXL earrings by Schiaparelli and boots (obviously in jeans). Now, it is more than legitimate to draw a parallel with the former muse and ex-wife Kim Kardashian, whose style and career are directly proportional to the impact of the (aesthetic) relationship with Ye: as well as, in principle, the wardrobe of Kim was filled with Balmain and Balenciaga, Julia didn’t turn a beat and let the rapper build her outfits ad hoc (after denim it was the turn of black vinyl with double-layered eye for Schiaparelli couture, before moving on to a Rick Owens with silver accessories).

If Kim was an inspiration, as well as an icon of street style, Julia must certainly not be outdone: Ye dresses her, makes up her, coordinates her clothes with hers. Theirs is a performance in all respects, which was repeated on the occasion of the thirty-first birthday of the actress (celebrated by Lucien, in New York, last week). Ye showed up with a load of gifts for both his girlfriend and her friends, and by gifts I mean a load of Hermès Birkin bags (hence the adage: find a friend who treats you like Ye treats his friends, and the friends of his girlfriends): «Everyone had a lot of fun. Kanye was happy. Julia was delighted. ” Well, thanks, I’d like to see the opposite. Sources close to the couple claim that “Julia has a positive influence on him, who finally manages to relax a little.” Or maybe not.

On Sunday yet another chapter of the social war between Ye and Kim Kardashian opened: the rapper – who probably wasn’t in the company of Julia or her publicist – published a series of posts on Instagram (later removed thanks to the intervention of one of the aforementioned people, or a horse dose of Xanax), accusing the ex-wife of the most disparate things, in a divorce process more exciting than any TV series.

Julia or not Julia, in short, there seems to be no peace among the olive trees, and at this point I feel I have to open a personal parenthesis. Sunday afternoon I rested blissfully after the efforts of Sanremo when a friend felt compelled to bring my attention back to Ye’s last social sclero. “What happened?” I ask her. “He’s black because he doesn’t agree that his daughter is on TikTok.” I know you shouldn’t, I know someone will get pissed off, I know blah blah blah, but I laughed so hard I found the strength to get up off the couch.