Who is Jutes, Demi Lovato’s boyfriend? The pair collaborated on HOLY FVCK

Demi Lovato’s new album, SAINT-FVCK, will include some reflective moments about her past relationships — with fans speculating that ’29’ is roughly the age gap between Lovato and ex Wilmer Valderrama — but now she seems to be looking towards someone new. Two days before the August 19 release of SAINT-FVCK, Lovato and fellow musician Jutes (sometimes stylized as Jute$) were photographed together at a party in New York. Jutes (aka Jordan Lutes) recently collaborated with Lovato on SAINT-FVCK Single “substance”.

August 17, People reported that Lovato and Jute$ are dating, just a week after a source told the magazine that Lovato was in a “happy and healthy relationship” with a then-unnamed musician. Lovato and Jutes also appeared to confirm their pairing on Instagram after Jutes posted a video of Lovato performing “Substance” on The show tonight writing that she had the “best voice in the game, hands down” and that she is “f*cking hot”. Lovato returned the praise in a comment. “YOU ARE 😍😍 thank you so much baby!! 🥰🥰,” she wrote, seemingly confirming their relationship.

In another Instagram post, Jutes thanked Lovato for the chance to collaborate on the song. The lyrics allude to Lovato’s journey with sobriety: “Am I the only one looking for substance? / I got high, it only left me alone and loveless.

“When I was asked to stop and write for this session, I remember thinking what am I supposed to do in a demi lovato session? only to show up and realize she was doing one of the toughest rock projects I’ve ever heard,” Jutes wrote in the July 15 post.

If you’ve never heard Jutes’ music before, you might be wondering: who is Lovato’s boyfriend, besides being her musical collaborator? For starters, he’s on his own sobriety journey. In July, he celebrated 100 days of sobriety. “I have never felt better mentally and emotionally,” he wrote at the time.

“Alcohol was my last remaining vice, I used to deal with my anxiety and mental shit,” he wrote in another post. “It took me a minute to get here, but I’m doing my best to deal with shit in a less harmful way these days. »

When it comes to music, Jutes isn’t just lending his songwriting talents to Lovato’s latest project — he has one coming out this summer. On August 4, the musician released the single “Hollywood Hillbilly” from his new album, the title of which he invited fans to guess.

In his creative process, Jutes takes a largely independent approach, making music and accompanying videos with his friends, he explained in a post. “I do everything I can myself and the rest is left to the universe which brings me good luck and the special fans who support me. »

According to the musician’s Spotify, he has already released an album (2021 Be careful what you wish for) as well as a slew of singles. The music blog Banger of the Day describes his style as “punk-rock with modern trap elements”.

If you or someone you know is looking for help with substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).