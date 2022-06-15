Who is Kamala Khan, the protagonist of the new Marvel success for Disney +

Kamala loves dressing up as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, the most powerful superheroine the world knows. Hers She also enjoys hers creating hers her own stories centered around her and other heroes who are dedicated to saving humanity.

On the other hand, she is not a teenager who has too many friends at school -only one, strictly speaking-, and her tastes do not fit with the strict upbringing of her parents, so she lives in her own flesh the old axiom that growing up never It is easy.

That could be the description of a young woman at the center of another story teen. But it is not: it is the cover letter of the protagonist of Marvel’s latest attempt to mount a production with a teenage heart, after the gigantic success of the Spider-Man movies led by Tom Holland.

Photo: Daniel McFadden. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

However, this time the most popular franchise in the world started from a different floor: the central character of Ms Marvel He is not yet in his first decade of life since his comic book debut, and had previously had no on-screen incarnation.

Born in 2013, Kamala Khan is the result of Marvel’s attempts to diversify the gallery of characters of his comics and, specifically, the unexpected development of an informal chat between two company editors, Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker.

The first was simply telling her a “crazy story” from her childhood as a Muslim American girl, an instant that triggered a conversation about the scarcity of female figures and those with a non-Western cultural origin in the firm’s publications.

Thus they shaped a teenager from New Jersey, from a Pakistani family, who navigates between difficulties at school and home while being dazzled when she acquires powers almost as incredible as those of her admired Captain Marvel.

Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

The story would revolve around “the universal experience of all American teenagers of feeling a bit isolated and finding who they are,” although this time through “the lens of being an American Muslim,” writer G. Willow Wilson, another of the filmmakers involved in the construction of the superheroine.

After making history as the first Muslim character to headline his own comic (in February 2014), last week Kamala Khan ushered in a new era by debuting on streamingas a stellar figure of Ms Marvelthe new Marvel series for Disney +.

In the skin of Iman Vellani, a 19-year-old Pakistani-Canadian actress, the protagonist bursts in as a teenager guided by her fascination with her idols with superpowers and upset by the tense relationship with her parents (Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur).

In the course of the first episode, her friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) accompanies her in her desire to attend AvengerCon – yes, the fictional convention for Avengers fans – and participate in a Captain Marvel cosplay contest, although not everything. it will go as planned.

Photo: Daniel McFadden. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

The coldest calculation places the production as one more premiere of the MCU for the streaming platform, but it is enough to see its pilot to appreciate the waste of lucidity and charm of this particular title. In fact, with two episodes released (a new one every Wednesday), It is the series with the best reviews since WandaVision (2021), the first installment of the saga for Disney +.

Ms Marvel inherits part of its virtues from the American comedy tradition of John Hughes, the father of titles like The club of five (1985) and A fun expert (1986). Then, those responsible have admitted, more recent films, such as The edge of seventeen (2016), Lady Bird (2017) and night of the nerds (2019).

“There was a lot of enthusiasm on the part of the creative team to harness the enchantment and magic of that time period in your life and the feeling that those movies give yous”, director Meera Menon, director of the second and third episodes of fiction, told Variety.

In keeping with the comics, Muslim traditions play a key role in the plot, both explicitly (including Eid, their biggest holiday, which takes place every July) and also more spontaneously and naturally, simply by assuming that the average viewer will not catch all the cultural references.

Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

“The celebrations and events we see, and the way she interacts with elements of the community, are the everyday life of an American girl,” said Bisha K. Ali, head of writing for the series.

Finished the six chapters of the production, Kamala Khan will return in the film the marvels (July 2023), in which she will share the limelight with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and her friend, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Although not everyone is happy with its inclusion in the most successful saga in the world: after the release of its first chapter, Ms Marvel became the franchise series with the worst public rating on the IMDB portal (about a quarter of users gave it one out of five stars), a reception that has been associated with conservative groups’ disgust with fiction.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah did not distance themselves from the controversy. “I think the values ​​of the fandom are a reflection of society, you know, so you have to have the good and the bad,” they noted.