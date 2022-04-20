Who is Karely Ruíz, influencer who sent Andrés García to the HOSPITAL? | PHOTOS

Andres Garcia ended in the hospital after his encounter with the influence karely ruizthe 81-year-old actor continues with his fame as a heartbreaker and now seeks to reach new generations as the great conqueror he was during his golden years, although this brings him several health problems due to his risky conquests.

According to TVNotas magazine, Andres Garcia was admitted to a hospital After spending several hours with karely ruiz at his home in Acapulco, Guerrero. But the situation got out of control and the celebration was transferred to the hospital where Andrés received a routine blood transfusion, since he is the victim of a disease, for which his bone marrow does not generate new blood cells.

The coexistence of Andres Garcia with karely ruiz It was not because they have a relationship, but rather, it was to create content that will be used by both in their social networks, since now it is the new way that celebrities have to make money with their image.

Andres Garcia A big fan of the 21-year-old influencer confessed, karely ruizwho also had a pretty good time because of what she herself confessed to the magazine, with whom they shared the firsts photos of their meeting.

He treated me like a queen and told me: ‘Stand up so you can take a little spin’… He asked me to sit on his lap and I said: ‘Who am I to refuse?

The young woman said that Andres Garcia He was very animated in his coexistence and despite the fact that he ended up in the hospital, it was a great moment that they shared and that we will soon see more on the social networks of both, well, karely ruiz is already sharing some of the content they generated that day.

Who is Karely Ruiz? | PHOTOS

Karen Ruiz is a young Mexican influence who has become a celebrity after breaking several subscriber records at the age of 21 thanks to the thousands of subscribers he has on the adult content sales social network known as ‘Only Fans’, where their photos They have thousands of likes.

Born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, karely ruiz is one of the most viewed young people on social networks, on her Instagram account she has 128,000 followers, among which is Andres Garciawho despite ending up in the hospital does not blame the young woman for what happened.

The photos from karely ruiz they raise sighs wherever they are seen, so we will surely hear about her in the future as one of the great influencers of the moment.