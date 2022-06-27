Who is Karla Salcedo, the wife of Claudio Pizarro who would have separated from the former soccer player? | Magaly tv signs it | answers

Claudio Pizarro will bid farewell to professional football in a tribute match organized by Werder Bremen and which will have an audience in the stands. However, not everything is joy in the life of the former captain of the Peruvian national team, since Magaly Medina revealed that the former Bayern Munich player would be separated from his wife, Karla Salcedo.

The driver pointed out that the couple would have suffered a break after 23 years of marriage After the former Chelsea player will delete posts with his wife and stop following her on social media. To this, Medina showed in his program the immigration record of Claudio Pizarro and in his visits to Peru he did not have the company of Karla Salcedo.

“Claudio Pizarro, the former soccer player who had a marriage of more than 20 years and as a result of which they had three children, according to the investigations and comparing data, dates and photos, they would be separated,” said the presenter of “Magaly TV, the sign”.

Who is Karla Salcedo?

Karla Salcedo She is a Peruvian who married former soccer player Claudio Pizarro in 1999. In addition, she is the daughter and granddaughter of a marine and a military man, respectively. During her marriage to ‘Piza’ they had three children, who are currently 22, 19 and 16 years old.

In an interview for Cosas magazine, the Bundesliga legend gave some details of his love story with Karla. “We have been in the same promotion since we were little, we are the same age. At some point, my father was assigned to the north and I went to Paita for two years, but then I returned to the Liceo Naval. The last three years of school we went out together in the same group, and in the last year we were in love, ”explained the former Alianza Lima striker.

Karla Salcedo shared with Claudio Pizarro more than twenty years of marriage. Photo: composition/The Republic

When was Claudio Pizarro’s wedding?

Pizarro and Karla Salcedo got married when they were only 20 years old, on April 22, 1999 when he was still playing in Alianza Lima. “I decided to get married because the possibility of going abroad arose in June or July 1999. Then I told myself: ‘I can’t lose this woman (laughs). Wherever she goes, I have to take her’ (more laughter)”, stated in an interview with Radio Corazón in 2016.

Who will be at Claudio Pizarro’s farewell?

Some world stars that will be in the tribute match are Oliver Kahn, Arjen Robben, Frank Robery, Philipp Lahm, Michael Ballack, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Manuel Neuer, Mesut Ozil, and Robert Lewandowski.

Why didn’t Claudio Pizarro fulfill his dream of retiring from Alianza Lima?

The last time Claudio Pizarro was close to returning to Alianza Lima was in 2020, when the ‘Bombardier‘ had ended his contract with the Werder Bremen. However, this did not come true and he ended up ending his career as a footballer. The reason for this decision was revealed by the attacker himself months later in an interview with Renato Cisneros.

“In the last year, when the issue of not playing anymore came up, there was a rapprochement with Alianza, but I had given my word to Bayern (Munich). The opportunity to return was not given, but the desire was always there, ”he declared.

Remember that after ending your link with ‘The aligators‘, Pizarro became Bayern Munich ambassador. Its function is to spread the brand of the Bavarian club in Latin America and strengthen its links with clubs in the region.

Claudio Pizarro’s father said that his son slept on the floor and lived in a dangerous neighborhood

Claudio Pizarro Dávila, father of the former captain of the Peruvian National Teamrevealed hard moments that his son had to live (Claudio pizarro) from a very young age.

In an interview for the Full Sport YouTube channel, Pizarro recalled the beginnings of the ‘Bombardier‘ in the Sports Fishing (nineteen ninety six).

“I worked and my wife had two jobs (…). Everything was complicated, a lot of lack, but we fought to get it forward. I blew buses full of chickens to go see my son. He was not leaving me by plane. Claudio’s effort too. I see that there are many soccer conditions here, but they have nothing in their heads,” Pizarro Dávila began.

He also commented that Claudio’s mother did not want him to be soccer player and that it was better that he dedicate himself to his studies. However, he always supported him on the condition that in less than two years he should succeed.

Claudio Pizarro will have his farewell match on September 24. Photo: diffusion

What publications did Claudio Pizarro delete?

Although the “Bombardier of the Andes” was reserved with his private life, he used to post photos with his wife on social networks. Proof of this was the image of her next to her when they celebrated her 22nd anniversary, over a year ago.

The publication through which he greeted his anniversary was deleted. Photo: capture/Magaly TV ‘the firm’

“Happy anniversary #22 and we are counting…”, The former member of the Peruvian National Team had written. However, the image was deleted from his Instagram account.

What was the couple’s last love post?

As can be seen in the social networks of the still married Pizarro Salcedothe last publication in which they once again demonstrated their love was through the profile of Claudio Pizarro, who had dedicated a tender message to the mother of his children and their female relatives for the Women’s Day.

“ Happy International Women’s Day !!! For my great Mother, my beautiful wife, my beloved daughter and all the incredible women, for their strength, compassion, courage and for the tireless fight to make a better world!!”, the letter reads.

Karla Salcedo and Claudia Pizarro have 3 children as a result of their marriage. Photo: @claupiza14/ Instagram

The time Claudio Pizarro was invited to the Bayern Munich box with his wife

Despite the fact that the Peruvian striker was unable to play in the match between Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen due to an injury, he did travel to Munich to support his team, the Werder Bremenin that important game.

Pizarro’s presence was classified by the sports journalists who were broadcasting the match as “A luxury guest”. On this trip to the Bavarian club at the Allianz Arena, Claudio pizarro He was accompanied by his then wife Karla Salcedo and his youngest son Claudio.

Claudio Pizarro with Karla Salcedo during a sporting event at the Allianz Arena. Photo: ESPN

How many goals did Claudio Pizarro score in the Bundesliga?

‘Pizagol’ is the top scorer in Bremen’s history with 153 goals and is considered one of the team’s greatest idols, if not the greatest.

In the Bundesliga, the former Peruvian striker scored 109 goals. With Bayern, 87 in the local tournament and 125 in total. In the end, he scored just one goal at FC Köln.

How was the passage of the ‘Bombardier of the Andes’ by Alianza Lima?

His time at La Victoria was short, he arrived in mid-1998 from Deportivo Pesquero and, after scoring 28 goals in 55 matches, it was sold to Germany in August 1999 for $1.7 million.

The time Claudio Pizarro and his wife met Kristen Stewart

Claudio Pizarro was always surrounded by famous people and never deprived his wife of accompanying him to big events. In this photo from 2018, the couple poses alongside the likes of Noah Centineo, Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska,