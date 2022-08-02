Who is Kate Miller? Nicki Minaj shuts down FAKE assistant who claimed the rapper owed the IRS $173 million

Nicki Minaj is trending on social media after an Instagram user named Kate Miller, who claimed to be the rapper’s ‘ex-assistant’, made huge claims about the 39-year-old . However, Nicki went live on Instagram on August 2 to clarify the air where she called the claims “dumb.”

The drama began when the alleged ex-assistant began posting a series of screenshots to the Instagram story, from the deleted @katemiller_7 account had over 20 stories in total. He claimed: “I am Onika’s ex-assistant whom she fired and who has absolutely no evidence of fraud with her bank account. I expose all the files I have while working for her. In addition to the voicemails she sent me regarding many different people not just Cardi B,” the first read. The second even tagged Nicki who said, “Let’s talk about you sending Robert Sammuels $75,000 for Freaky Girl ‘abundance’ on the charts. But you are fans who love to say “payola”. You don’t pursue and you know why. I have everything on video. Like when Kenneth pushed you out of that lodge. Meek isn’t the only aggressor. Another read: ‘I have your tax refunds from 2021. When are we going to tell the barbz you owe the IRS $173m from 2016? Renting houses is always the solution for Minaj Residence. One of the claims was towards her husband who said, “The things your husband said to me when you weren’t around still give me chills and as a woman I will deal with it in my time free, but you’re both sick and destined for each other.

Fans were quick to react. One wrote: “The page claiming to be Nicki Minaj’s ex-assistant/executive for Republic Records has posted fan art of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande about their story… y’all, it’s a teenager behind this page and I’m watching anyone who eats this stuff. Also grammar. DJ Akademiks, a YouTuber, said: “This Nicki Minaj assistant thing is interesting but weird…put it like this…if you only expose someone when you’re cut…what the hell is that? said about you… you stayed silent once you got paid until ignoring the evil stuff. Now you stopped getting paid and you want to expose everything because…??

The page claiming to be Nicki Minaj’s ex-assistant/executive for Republic Records has posted fan art of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande about their history. eat this stuff. Also grammar 🤨 pic.twitter.com/YykRrP6Fqv — thedrunkandtherestless (@winejugs) August 1, 2022

This Nicki Minaj assistant thing is interesting but weird.. put it like this.. if you only expose someone when you cut… what does that say about you… you were silent a time you got paid ignoring the evil stuff. Now you stopped getting paid and you want to expose everything because…?? — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 1, 2022

An individual asked Nicki to hire a new assistant. “@NICKIMINAJ, do you need a new assistant? Because I have the resume, and I will never make you look like an idiot. Call me,” the user wrote.

.@NICKI MINAJ do you need a new assistant? Because I have the resume, and I'll never make you look stupid. Call me 🏃🏽‍♀️ — Zay 🤎 (@poeticzay) August 2, 2022

Nicki Minaj responds

On Instagram Live, Nicky said, “Every day I hear that you guys are getting dumber and fucking dumber. I was on Twitter the other day and saw all this fan base, bitch. She added, “They marked up an entire spreadsheet saying, ‘This is what we’re going to do to finally get rid of Nicki.’ And they were saying all kinds of bullshit and I was just like whoa that’s sad right? and continued, “I’m blown away that people are so stupid.” That people really believe I have someone working for me and now they’re spilling tea. Chili. But, it’s not even that. It’s the tea that seems so stupid, and for a person to believe it, you’d have to be stupid. He’s clearly a child. ”

Who is Kate Miller?

Kate Miller is not a real person. The photo used in the profile picture on multiple Instagram accounts belongs to Megan Feldman Bettencourt, Senior Director of Digital Strategy & Content at GroundFloor Media & CenterTable. You can view his LinkedIn profile here.

