Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child on August 26, 2020.

The proud mom thanked her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, out loud during the final night of her Las Vegas residency.

Katy Perry performs during the Coronation Concert in Windsor, England on May 07, 2023 Credit: Getty

Who is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy?

Daisy Dove Bloom is the first child of Katy Perry and the second child of Orlando Bloom.

In a 2021 interview, Perry told People magazine that she had been putting a lot of thought into choosing the right name for her daughter.

“Daisy to me means purity, and Dove means peace and Bloom thinks it means happiness.”

Both are skilled parents and have decided not to hire a full-time nanny.

Instead, they prefer to spend quality time with their daughter, which they document on social media.

Bloom posted photos on Instagram of her decorating her daughter’s bedroom.

Perry also shared a loving note that Daisy’s teachers wrote on her behalf about their mutual love of chocolate.

Both Bloom and Perry keep their daughter out of the public eye.

Her first public appearance was at Play, the final show of Perry’s Las Vegas residency.

3 year old boy shown wearing Minnie Mouse costume on screen As her mother screamed: “Daisy! I love you so much. You’re my best friend, I’m so glad you’re here!”

How many children does Orlando Bloom have?

Orlando Bloom is the father of two children.

Before dating and getting engaged to Perry, Bloom was in a relationship with Australian model Miranda Kerr.

Kerr rose to fame as one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels in the early 2000s.

The two began dating in late 2007 before announcing their engagement in June 2010.

After this, both of them got married the next month.

Orlando Bloom speaks on stage during the Clinton Global Initiative meeting on September 18, 2023 in New York City Credit: Getty

Kerr gave birth to their son, Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom, on January 6, 2011.

The couple announced their separation a few years later on 25 October 2013.

They were officially divorced by the end of the year.

Kerr is now married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

In September 2023, Kerr announced that she was expecting her fourth child (third with Spiegel).

Just a year after their engagement, Katy Perry revealed that she was expecting a child with Bloom.

They announced the news in the music video for their song Never Worn White on March 5, 2020.

As far as having more kids, Perry told People in August 2022 that she’s “a planner…so we’ll see.”

When asked if she would like to expand her growing family, Perry said she would “of course” want to have more children, “hopefully in the future.”

When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get married?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are not married.

The two started dating in January 2016.

In February 2017, the couple confirmed that they had separated.

The couple reunited after a year in February 2018.

Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019.

The singer posted a throwback photo of the couple celebrating their engagement day on her Instagram page a year later.

However, both of them are not officially married.

The couple reportedly had to postpone their planned wedding in 2019 due to venue issues and in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In October 2022, a source told US Weekly that “wedding planning is not (Perry’s) focus right now” and that the two “see it as a celebration and are in no rush to get married.”

The source added that Perry and Bloom have a “deeper and more connected relationship than ever before.”