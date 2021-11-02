Who is Katy Perry, the lead singer of Roar, Smile and Dark Horse

Katy Perry: career, private life, songs and curiosities about the American pop star of I Kissed a Girl, Firework and Dark Horse.

Katy Perry is an extraordinary, versatile, daring artist. A star who inevitably marked the 2000s, decreeing one new wave of pop music along with colleagues like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus. Let’s find out some curiosity about the career and private life of this singer with a very religious past …

Who is Katy Perry

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, this is Katy Perry’s real name, was born in Santa Barbara, California on October 25, 1984 under the sign of Scorpio. Daughter of two preachers, she started singing in churches and grew up listening to gospel music, as her mother did not allow her to listen to ‘secular music’.

At 15 they attracted the attention of some rock musicians, who took her with them to Nashville. Here he started recording demos and studying country, learning to play the guitar. He then debuted in 2001 with the album Katy Hudson, a record gospel-christian rock that is not successful.

At 17 he moved to Los Angeles and started working with Glen Ballard for a Island Records. He is unable to release any albums with the label, but still manages to make a name for himself and put important experiences in the farmhouse.

After an unfortunate experience at Columbia Records, Katy arrives at Virgin and finds a man who sees her as a future pop star: the president of the label, Jason Flom. With the help of producer Dr. Luke, they see the birth of international hits such as I Kissed a Girl And Hot n Cold:

With a clever promotional campaign full of tricks, Katy thus manages to reach the top of the charts around the world. The album One of The Boys, published in 2008, gets Mixed criticism but it follows the success of the singles.

In the wake of the resounding success of the second album, he releases his third album, Teenage Dream, anticipated by another global success: Firework.

Now a world-class pop star, in 2013 Katy returns to the track with Roar, a song of great impact that anticipates the album Prism, which contains another of his most famous songs: Dark Horse.

In more recent years he has released what is his latest album so far, Witness of 2017, anticipated by singles such as Chained to the Rhythm and followed by a long world tour. What does Katy Perry do today? He released an album in 2020, Smile, but did not achieve the desired success.

Katy Perry’s private life: husband and children

Katy’s first husband was Russell Brand. Their marriage lasted from 2010 to 2012. Later, Katy had an important relationship with songwriter John Mayer. In 2018 she got together with the actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she was supposed to get married in 2019 and 2020. Their first was born in August 2020 daughter, Daisy Dove.

You know that…

– Katy Perry is 1.70m tall.

– Has had thirteen Grammy nominations, but he never managed to win even a prize.

– Holds (unique to date) three Digital Diamond Award for singles who have surpassed 10 million digital downloads (Dark Horse, Roar And Firework).

– It was there prima donna of history to have reached 1 billion views on Vevo (with Dark Horse).

– He voiced Smurfette in the movies The Smurfs And The Smurfs 2.

– Where is it lives Katy Perry? He owns a house in Claifornia. As for the assets, it is estimated at around 100 million dollars.

– He marketed well eight perfumes and also a video game.

– The origins by Katy Perry are German, English, Portuguese and Irish.

– The last name Perry is that of the maiden mother.

– Having grown up listening to gospel music, she never had great role models in commercial music. However, in the 1990s she became very influenced by artists such as Alanis Morissette, Cyndi Lauper, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett and even Freddie Mercury.

– The song that pushed her to love pop is the famous one Killer Queen by Queen, from the album Sheer Heart Attack.

– In addition to being a singer, she is the author of lyrics, she plays the guitar and also the piano.

– He made an appearance in the video of the song Goodbye for Now of the POD.

– In 2021 he started a collaboration with i Pokemon, and has also become a character in a special card of the official game dedicated to pocket monsters.

– She performed at Half Time del SuperBowl in 2015.

– For years she has been in open rivalry with Taylor Swift. The two became friends again only in 2019, and it is no coincidence that Katy appears in the video of Taylor’s song You Need to Calm Down.

– On Instagram Katy Perry has an official account with over millions and millions of followers. Also on TikTok it is very popular

Below is the video of Roar, one of Katy Perry’s most famous songs: