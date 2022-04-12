Who is Keith, Rebekah Neumann’s brother? His tragic death explained

ads

The Apple TV Plus original series WeCrashed tells the story of Adam Neumann and the rise and fall of his co-working startup WeWork. Jared Leto plays Adam, while Anne Hathaway plays his wife Rebekah Neumann in the seven-episode miniseries.

For those who have watched or plan to watch, you may be wondering which part of the story is true. While we can’t confirm the legitimacy of each scene, according to Bustle, we can confirm that the story linking Rebekah Neumann with Gwyneth Paltrow is true.

Additionally, Rebekah’s father, Bob Paltrow, (who is Gwyneth’s uncle) was convicted of tax evasion during WeWork’s early years, and as Rebekah wrote in her reference letter to the judge at the time, the unexpected death of family member Keith Paltrow may have contributed to Bob’s misdeeds.

Read on to learn everything we know about Keith Paltrow.

Source: Getty Images

Adam and Rebekah Neumann in real life

Who is Keith Paltrow?

Keith Paltrow was Rebekah’s older brother. In WeCrashed, viewers watch as she goes through some traumatic flashbacks where it becomes obvious that she misses him. But it wasn’t until Bob was indicted for tax evasion in 2014 that viewers learned what really happened to Keith.

According to court documents, Bob filed two individual income tax returns for calendar years 2007 and 2008, in which he failed to report $4,787,222 in taxable income. As a result, he owed $798,969 in income taxes to the United States.

In order to help her father, Rebekah wrote a letter to the judge in which she suggested that her past tax evasion may have been caused by repressed sadness over her brother’s death.

When Rebekah was 11 years old, Keith died at the age of 23 after battling cancer for a year. However, his death felt almost unfortunate, given Bob’s past actions.

In 1996, Bob became involved in another legal case after participating in the creation of two fraudulent charities: American Cancer Research Funds, Inc. (ACRF) and American Heart Research Foundation, Inc. (AHRF), according to court documents.

Approximately $2 million in funds were raised for these respective parties, however there was never any intention of sending this money to disease researchers.

The reference letter from Rebekah’s real-life character to the judge can be seen on page 16 of this document. In addition to what was shown on WeCrashed, his letter included some additional details.

He noted that Keith was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at age 9. “He got pretty sick and spent much of his life running to the bathroom in fear of the disaster if he didn’t make it on time,” he wrote of his late brother.

In addition, he wrote the following about his father: “I don’t know why my father disrespected the government or acted in such an irresponsible and stupid way as not to pay taxes, but I have to imagine, in some way, that it was related. to the tremendous loss he felt and wanted to rebel against a larger life system.

Unfortunately, his revealing letter was not enough to exonerate his father.

In 2015, Bob was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison, one year of supervised release, and fined $50,000.

ads