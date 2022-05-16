Who is Kendrick Lamar, the rapper who is trending with his new album?

Duckworth was an amateur musician, he named his son after singer Eddie Kendricks. , of The Temptations, and was part of the movement that would change the face of America. When he was 8 years old, Kendrick was with his father on the set of the video for “California Love”, the song by 2Pac and Dr. Dre that was released as the first single from the album All Eyez on Me (1996), the album Tupac released when he got out of jail. That year he was murdered.

The film portrays the environment where Californian hip hop was formed, how those who would take the genre to the top of the United States market, perhaps the most important in the world, got together and began to work. Dre, Eazy-E and Ice Cube were the pioneers, at that time Kenny Duckworth was part of the gang Gangster Disciple, later he would become the father of Kendrick Lamar.

Eight years later, when he was 16, Kendrick began to release his first mixes, under the pseudonym K-Dot, and in 2014 he was signed by Top Dawg Entertainment, the label with which he just released his latest album. Mr Morale & The Big Steppersand with whose launch he ended the 17-year relationship he had with the company. While it’s unclear who Kendrick will continue to work with, it will likely be independently, on his own terms.

This is how he has led his career, staying true to his style (which is not the most commercial), until he first obtained recognition, then popularity. So much so that he would become the first representative of his musical genre to win a Pulitzer Prize in the category of composition (an award that most academic music composers have received), the same year that the soundtrack for Black Panther, from Marvel Studios. While the quality of his work was recognized by the intellectual circuit of his country, one of the most commercial companies considered him capable of speaking the pop language.

In 2015 he had released his first number 1, To Pimp a Butterfly which was the most streamed album in a single day on Spotify up to that point, and in 2017 it came out DAMNwith which he won a Grammy and he would climb to Olympus from which no one can lower him.

After five years of silence, he is releasing 18 songs divided into two discs, under the title Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, where he continues to be thoughtful and analytical, but now his anxieties are increasingly global, perhaps thinking about the future of his children. The neighborhood is no longer so hostile, but the world is still waiting for them.

Both his music and his audiovisual work hide layers and layers of complexity, which do not prevent unsuspecting enjoyment, but which amaze once they can be read completely. The album has already accumulated almost 10 million views, only on the YouTube platform.