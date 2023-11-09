Who is Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist? Chris Appleton’s Boyfriend, Net Worth,…

Who is Chris Appleton?



It seems like Kim Kardashian has never had a bad hair day in her life, but who helps her keep it that way? Here’s everything you need to know about her beautiful British hairstylist.

The world has learned that Kim Kardashian has a hairstylist, but who exactly is she? His name is Chris Appleton and he’s become a celebrity in his own right due to being best friends with his A-list client Kim K. And their client list, past and present, is legendary.

Chris is the genius behind iconic looks like Ariana Grande’s famous ponytail, Kim Kardashian’s ‘glass hair’ and J-Lo’s bouncy blow-out.

With 224 thousand YouTube subscribers, 3.9 million Instagram followers, and 2.6 million TikTok followers, Chris is a big deal. Here’s everything you need to know about the expert from her ex and kids to her husband and net worth.

Who is Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist?

Kim K’s favorite hair stylist is Chris Appleton, 40, and she has been working for him since she moved to Los Angeles in 2016. He’s been there for all of her most famous hairstyles, from experimental blue bobs to her Met Gala looks. The ‘wet hair’ look.

Who is Chris Appleton?



Kris has been doing Kim’s hair since 2016.



Where is Chris Appleton from?

Chris has humble beginnings, before his Hollywood career he grew up in the UK, specifically in Leicester in the East Midlands. He told, at the age of nine he started doing his mother’s hair. popsugar That “she had a hard life. She was a working mother of 5, so I wanted to make her look glamorous.”

He described how his mother started “walking a little taller” and this inspired him to change the way others felt about themselves through the art of hairstyling.

At the age of 13, he got his first job in a hair salon and has been working ever since. In 2016 he began his successful work styling Rita Ora’s hair sound. After his success working on that show, he was invited to The Voice USA Where he started styling Christina Aguilera.

He styled Christina Aguilera when she was on The Voice USA.



He is the man behind some of Ari’s most famous ponytails.



After gaining recognition from working with Rita and Christina, she started working with Kardashian-Jenner glam. A wig expert helped Kylie Jenner go from candy floss pink to dirty blonde.

Chris has collaborated with the likes of Shay Mitchell, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, J-Lo and Wendy Williams – to name a few.

Does Chris Appleton have kids?

Yes, he has two children with his former partner, stylist Katie Catton, whom he first met at her salon. He married her and they had two children, Billy and Kitty-Blue. They have since separated but are still close friends.

The proud father often shares photos of his children on his Instagram and they are both very popular with their hundreds of thousands of followers.

Chris Appleton has two children.



Who is Chris Appleton’s boyfriend?

is married to chris appleton White lotus star Lucas Gage and Kim Kardashian held their wedding in Las Vegas!

Kim talked about their relationship on Keeping Up with the Kardashians: “Chris Appleton has been doing my hair for a really long time. He’s like my hair husband, and he recently got engaged to his boyfriend Lucas,” He started. “I’ve never really seen Chris so happy and so happy. This is a completely different situation for him.”

SKIMS The CEO went above and beyond his wedding duties and arranged for Shania Twain to entertain the newlyweds.

What a beautiful couple!



how much is it Chris Appleton’s net worth?

As Kim K’s full-time hair stylist, as a contributor the drew barrymore showChris Appleton, creative director of Color Wow and a favorite of many A-list clients, has made quite a bit of money for himself. Multiple reports vary but estimates place his net worth between $2-5 million.

