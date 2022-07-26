News

Who is Laureano Ortega, the tenor son of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo who is emerging as the “successor” of his parents in Nicaragua

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

For a long time in Nicaragua, Laureano Ortega Murillo was known more as an opera singer than as a politician.

“My world is music,” he said a few years ago in one of the few interviews he has given.

But little by little, the son of the president and vice president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega (76 years) and Rosario Murillo (71)has gained prominence within the government, especially since in 2012 he was appointed presidential advisor for Investment, Trade and International Cooperation of the Presidency of the Republic and became head of ProNicaragua, an agency that is in charge of attracting foreign investment to the country.

He has been the representative of the Central American country in diplomatic missions without being a diplomat, he has signed bilateral agreements and has become one of the most visible faces within the government of his parents.

