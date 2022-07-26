Who is Laureano Ortega, the tenor son of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo who is emerging as the “successor” of his parents in Nicaragua

Drafting

BBC News World

3 hours

image source, Getty Images

For a long time in Nicaragua, Laureano Ortega Murillo was known more as an opera singer than as a politician.

“My world is music,” he said a few years ago in one of the few interviews he has given.

But little by little, the son of the president and vice president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega (76 years) and Rosario Murillo (71)has gained prominence within the government, especially since in 2012 he was appointed presidential advisor for Investment, Trade and International Cooperation of the Presidency of the Republic and became head of ProNicaragua, an agency that is in charge of attracting foreign investment to the country.

He has been the representative of the Central American country in diplomatic missions without being a diplomat, he has signed bilateral agreements and has become one of the most visible faces within the government of his parents.

“I think that Ortega and Murillo have decided that he is the successor. All indications lead me to have that opinion,” he tells BBC Mundo Oscar Rene Vargaspolitical analyst and Sandinista dissident in exile.

In December 2021, Nicaragua severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and re-established them with China. Instead of Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres, it was Laureano Ortega Murillo who traveled to China to sign the agreement.

“Today is a historic day. The reestablishment of diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China fully corresponds to the will and fundamental interests of the Nicaraguan people,” he assured.

Earlier that month, Ortega Murillo, 39, led an official delegation that traveled to Russia and was received by the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov.

And in May of this year, the newspaper New York Times published an article in which he claimed that Ortega Murillo had a “discreet rapprochement” with the United States to resume dialogue and ease the sanctions imposed on the family, accused of having turned Nicaragua into a “tyranny.”

“A high-ranking US State Department official was sent to Managua to meet with Laureano Ortega in March, but the appointment fell through after the Ortegas apparently backed off,” wrote The New York Times.

“The meteoric rise of his son, Laureano Ortega, has helped the family consolidate power: he now manages Nicaragua’s most important relationships, forging historic diplomatic and energy deals with high-level Chinese and Russian officials,” the newspaper added.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega, Vice President and President of Nicaragua.

This same month, Ortega Murillo was seen again signing a new agreement with the Chinese Minister of Commerce.

“With confidence and determination, we continue to advance together for the common good of the sister peoples of Nicaragua and the People’s Republic of China,” he was quoted in the Nicaraguan official press.

BBC Mundo did not receive a response to the emails sent to Laureano Ortega or Rosario Murillo, his mother and vice president of the country, to request interviews.

the tenor

The websites of the official Nicaraguan media are full of photographs of Laureano Ortega, of notes of thanks for his efforts and monitoring of what he does.

“The ambassador expressed his gratitude to Compañero Laureano for the courtesy of receiving him.”

“The vaccines (against covid-19) were brought to the country by the delegation headed by Compañero Laureano Ortega.”

One day he appears receiving a high-level Russian delegation; another leading a meeting with an Iranian representation; together with Daniel Ortega in the signing of agreements with China; on tour in Moscow or promoting the new concerts of Incanto, a music foundation of which he is director.

Laureano is the sixth of the nine sons and daughters of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

Despite the fact that the Political Constitution of Nicaragua prohibits the appointment of public officials up to the fourth degree of consanguinity, all the sons and daughters of the Ortega Murillo hold positions within the government, with the exception of Zoilamerica Narvaezwho denounced Ortega, her stepfather, for sexual abuse in 1997 and is in exile in Costa Rica.

Raphael he is a presidential adviser with the rank of minister; Daniel Edmund he is coordinator of the Communication and Citizenship Council; Camila She is a presidential adviser, director of Nicaragua Diseña and coordinator of the National Commission for Creative Economy; Luciana she is a presidential adviser; Maurice he is the director of Channel 13 television; Juan Carlos he is the director of Channel 8; Y Carlos Enrique He is the director of Channel 4.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Laureano Ortega Murillo at the Madrid Tourism Fair.

Laurean He studied Sociology and Political Science in Managua, but after his father returned to power in 2007, he and one of his brothers, Maurice, went to study Cinema at the Véritas University in Costa Rica.

A colleague from the university who requested anonymity to speak to BBC Mundo, however, says that Laureano spent a lot of time in Managua.

“I asked him why he went to Nicaragua every weekend and he told me that in San José he was just another person, like a Nicaraguan who lived there, while in Managua he was Laureano Ortega and when he got somewhere they treated him well” , He says.

According to a publication in the Costa Rican newspaper La Nación, which cited data from the Migration and Immigration Department of that country, between January 2007 and October 2009, Laureano Ortega had registered 162 trips. He and his brother were traveling on a diplomatic passport.

Laureano sings opera at the Rubén Darío National Theater with national and international musicians.

“Nicaraguan tenor with extensive experience as a protagonist, producer and promoter of opera in Nicaragua,” says his biography on the page of the Incanto Foundation, of which he is director and founder and which, according to local media publications, has received a budget state for its operation.

Incanto also did not respond to BBC Mundo’s request for an interview.

“As a musician, I describe him as a person who wants to excel in what he likes: music, lyrical singing. But to excel for what he is and not because he is the son of. But that, not before, much less now, has achieved”, tells BBC Mundo the musician Mario Rocha, who was his colleague in Incanto.

In 2018, after the anti-government protests in which, according to international organizations, at least 320 Nicaraguans were murdered, Rocha says that he sent an email and a WhatsApp to Laureano saying that he would not continue working at Incanto because he could not remain indifferent to what was happening. .

In response, Rocha states that he received a WhatsApp message that said: “May God protect us all with his mantle.”

A couple of weeks later, Rocha began receiving death threats through social networks and decided to go into exile in Costa Rica, he denounces.

Manager

Laureano Ortega Murillo, at the head of ProNicaragua, a state agency that seeks foreign investment, has led projects that, for the moment, have not gone beyond paper.

He was the promoter of Grand Interoceanic Canala work to compete with the Panama Canal valued at US$50,000 million and whose concession was delivered to Wang Yina Chinese businessman.

In December 2014 the start of the works was celebrated, which was supposed to be finished in 2020. It never happened.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Image from 2014 of the beginning of the works of the Grand Canal of Nicaragua, a project of US$50,000 that finally did not materialize.

“The beginning of this dream of the Nicaraguan people has become a reality thanks to the leadership of our commander President Daniel, of comrade Rosario, and thanks to the wisdom, tenacity and strength of brother and friend Wang Jing,” Ortega Murillo said. during that inauguration eight years ago.

But Wang Ying no longer appeared publicly in Nicaragua. In October 2015, she lost more than 80% of his fortune due to the decline in Xinwei Group shares.

According to the Bloomberg agency, his fortune went from US$10.2 billion to US$1.1 billion. In May 2021, the Shanghai Stock Exchange ordered him out and banned him for ten years.

Ortega Murillo also promoted the purchase of a satellite from a Chinese company in 2012. The cost to acquire it was US$300 million. The satellite, dubbed Nicasat-1, was supposed to be in orbit in 2015. It never happened.

In 2019, the United States Department of the Treasury sanctioned the son of Ortega and Murillo for “corruption and money laundering for personal gain and that of the Daniel Ortega regime.”

It also claimed that Daniel Ortega and his son “continue to use the Nicaraguan Grand Canal Company as a means to launder money and acquire property along the planned canal route.”

“Starting in 2018, Laureano engaged in corrupt deals in which foreign investors paid for preferential access to the Nicaraguan economy,” the Treasury Department said.

“They tell our ambassador (in Washington) that they tell us that either we do what they say or tougher sanctions will come against Nicaragua. And what do we tell them? We cannot talk under those conditions because we are not one of the that we never, ever, ever give up,” said Daniel Ortega in May, during his participation in the Alba Summit, on sanctions.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Laureano Ortega (left) with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada (center) and Mohamed Javad Zarif (right), Iranian Foreign Minister, in a July 2019 image.

The successor?

John Boltonwho in 2019, at the time of the sanctions against Laureano, was National Security Advisor to the United States, said that the son of Ortega and Murillo “has been prepared as a successor by the regime and has been involved in great corruption under the guise of Nicaragua’s leading investment agency”.

Political analysts agree that Laureano is in the line of succession.

“He appears as the government delegate in relations with Russia, China, Iran, etc. That is, they are preparing him to assume other responsibilities in the future. Within the FSLN (Sandinista Front), he has no past. However, may appear as a successor to the new generation,” Óscar René Vargas tells BBC Mundo.

Vargas, critical of the Ortega-Murillo government, says that behind Laureano’s rise is to ensure a “Somoza-type dynasty, from father to son,” referring to Anastasio Somozade facto ruler of Nicaragua on two occasions and who was succeeded by his sons until the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution in 1979 led, among others, by Daniel Ortega.

Eliseo Núñez, also a political analyst and also in exile, believes that Laureano is in the line of succession, but that his mother is before him, Rosario Murillo.

“They put Laureano because he is a figure who has a more friendly face, but he currently does not have the political weight or the management capacity to be able to do that,” he says.

Within the structure of Sandinista Frontsays Núñez, Laureano does not have “any type of command”, but that he has been appointed presidential adviser and head of ProNicaragua is “a route for the preparation of the succession”.