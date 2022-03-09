Who is Lauren Sánchez, the woman with whom Jeff Bezos was in Colombia?

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, March 2, The businessman and tycoon, CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos arrived in Colombia.

As confirmed RCN World, The tycoon would have arrived in a G6 plane, and would have landed directly in a private hangar of the Central Aerospace company, which offers executive aviation services nationally and internationally.

Bezos was caught walking in the private hangar, while he was accompanied by his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez and another man.

Precisely, it was the woman who attracted attention because many were left with the doubt of who she is. So far it is known that the American of Latin origin has been the tycoon’s partner since 2019, after Bezos divorced MacKenzie Scott that same year and she divorced Tony González, a former American football player, in 2001 .

Sánchez was born in Albuquerque, United States, and decided to study journalism, starting as a news anchor and reporter for the channel ‘Ktvk-TV’, of the city of Phoenix, Arizona, of the same country.

Later, and after demonstrating her skills in front of the camera, in 2005 she hosted the renowned show ‘So you think you can dance’, in which several celebrities participated. Thanks to this, she managed to take a high step in some movies, where she played the role of a reporter in films like ‘The day after tomorrow’ (2004), ‘Fantastic 4’ (2005) and ‘A place to dream’ ( 2011).

It was in 2011 when Lauren managed to win an Emmy award, thanks to her work on the Fox network’s morning show ‘Good day L.A’.

Another of her knowledge focuses on being a pilot, since the woman has an aerial filming company which she founded in 2016 and registered it with the name, Black Ops Aviation, she was also instructed in helicopter piloting.

First photo with Duke

The Colombian president, Iván Duque, began the tour in the Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park with the executive president of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, regarding the visit he is carrying out in Colombia.

Through his Twitter account, the head of state shared a photo in which he appears with Bezos and points out that the businessman is “his friend”, assuring that the tycoon has an interest in Colombia to support actions on climate matters.

“We made the tour in the Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park with my friend and businessman @JeffBezos, founder of @BezosEarthFund, who has expressed his interest in supporting many of the climate action policies and protected areas in our country,” says the trill of President Duque.

We made the tour in the Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park with my friend and businessman, @JeffBezosfounder of @BezosEarthFundwho has expressed interest in supporting many of the climate action policies and protected areas in our country. pic.twitter.com/Qq1JvT7NJL – Ivan Duke 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) March 3, 2022

Duque highlighted the meeting with Jeff Bezos, who, as he assured, “has been interested in supporting many of the climate action policies and protected areas.” Likewise, the president assured that the tycoon “loves Colombia very much” and noted that the visit will be of vital importance so that he can get to know some of those conservation spaces.

It is noteworthy that this man is one of the richest in the world, according to the magazine Forbeswhat He is second in the list of the 10 men with the most money, after Elon Musk, the tycoon who runs Tesla.

This is how the top 10 is located: Elon Musk (Tesla), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Bernard Arnaud (LVMH), Bill Gates (Microsoft), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta/Facebook), Waren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway) and Larry Ellison (Oracles).