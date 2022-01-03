Who is Leo Ostigard, Genoa’s new defender: more shadows than lights at Stoke

Leo Skiri Ostigard arrived today in Genoa for medical examinations, then he will become a new reinforcement for the club chaired by Zangrillo. He arrives on loan from Brighton, where he was bought in 2018 after making his debut first with Molde, then further grown with Viking and played in the Youth League. However, the move to the Seagulls did not make him explode, as he only played in the reserve team, with twelve appearances before the transfer to Coventry last season: 39 appearances in the Championship and 3 goals that seemed to be the springboard for another great year. , this one, at Stoke City.

More lights than shadows.

Also on loan to the Potters, he had some excellent games at the beginning of the season, so much so that his state of form (well with Birmingham, Swansea and Luton) allowed him to be called up with the Norwegian national team. Then, however, some subdued performances caused him to slip behind Ben Wilmot in the three-man defensive package, where he played the role of right central. His bad luck also coincides with the financial fair play to which Championship teams are subject, as Stoke had to sell someone to buy more players in January. Stoke can also count on Danny Batth, Morgan Fox and James Chester for a starting shirt, so selling Ostigard was a matter of opportunity.

Perhaps still immature.

Ostigard is looking for a balance to give momentum to his career, given the 22 years and the zero appearances in a Serie A level it might seem like a purchase more for the future, but last year’s good performances at Coventry leave room for maneuver. to hope for a good approach. Given his size (182x80kg), he can hardly be a central defensive player, but he can work well as a right-footed player in a three-man defense.