Who is Leo Robinton, Emma Watson’s (now) unveiled boyfriend

Emma Watson she is no longer single. Here is the news that is making the rounds of the web, among fans of “Harry Potter”, who have never stopped loving little Hermione, and the worshipers of Watson, successful actress and activist.

Turned 30 last April 15, in full coronavirus emergency, the famous interpreter, in the hall in 2019 with “Little Women”, finds herself at the center of numerous gossip rumors. Emma Watson is no longer single, as mentioned. You write it everywhere but will it be true? Here’s who seems to have stolen her heart: Leo Robinton.

Who is Leo Robinton

The first sighting of the couple dates back to October 2019. Emma and Leo were spotted by paparazzi in London. A few kisses in the street and all the signs of a story at the beginning. However, it would appear that things have evolved since then. According to the latest gossip rumors, in fact, Watson would also have it presented to their parents.

After the photos of 2019, which have been around the world, the two have tried to keep their relationship as private as possible. An anonymous source explained to the “Daily Mail” that, in order to avoid any indiscretion, Leo Robinton would have even deleted all their social networks.

Loading... Advertisements

The story between the two would therefore go on for months and, probably, the meeting would have taken place thanks to mutual friends. Watson herself, speaking of her love life, had explained that she did not appreciate dating apps: “They are not really for me”. However, he explained that he had a huge circle of friends, given the many activities carried out in the course of his life, from acting to social engagement, passing through the university: “I have friends of all kinds and they are really good at organizing appointments for me. “.

But returning to the main question: who is Leo Robinton? It is an American entrepreneur, born in California. She’s 30, just like Emma Watson.

His full name is Leo Alexander Robinton and he comes from a fairly large family. In fact, he has two brothers and two sisters. One of the brothers, Archer, is his twin. Charlie is older (35 years old). The eldest is Lily (36 years old), while Daisy is the third child (33 years old). Emma Watson fans are hoping he may be the right man for her, even if the actress, to date, has preferred not to talk about her own story. Everything travels, for now, on the pages of the tabloids.