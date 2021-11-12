who is Leonardo Di Caprio, biography and career of Leonardo Di Caprio

Leonardo Dicaprio he is one of the most successful actors in the world of contemporary cinema. Appreciated for his talent by the public and by the greatest directors with whom he has collaborated several times, DiCaprio, in his 30 years of career, has had the opportunity to play unforgettable roles like that of Jack in “Titanic“, written and directed by James Cameron, but also historical figures such as King Louis XIV in the film “The Iron Mask“. The American actor has received numerous awards from film critics and has obtained the first nomination to the Prize Oscar In the 1993 at just 19 years old. Below, everything you need to know about the biography, the career and the filmography by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Biography and career of Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo Dicaprio is born to Los Angeles November 11th 1974, son of George, of Italian descent, and Irmelin, of German descent. There mother di Leonardo said he had chosen the first name of her son when she was still pregnant, during a visit to the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, since right in front of a painting by Leonardo da Vinci she felt him kick in the belly. A few years after his birth, i parents separate and Leonardo spends his childhood with his mother in the suburbs of Los Angeles, moving from one district to another due to economic problems. At the tender age of 3 years, Leonardo has his own television debut in the children’s program “Romper Room”And, growing up, participates in the production of several spot advertising. The first film role by Leonardo, however, arrives in 1991 with the film Critters 3 and marks the beginning of a flourishing career for the actor who, from 1993 to the present, he has obtained 6 Oscar nominations and one victory In the 2016 for his starring role in Revenant – Revenant.

Di Caprio he has collaborated with some of the most famous actors of contemporary cinema, including Kate Winslet, Robert De Niro, Mark Wahlberg, Jack Nicholson and Tobey Maguire (his great friend, as well as colleague). Also, the American actor he has worked with the most acclaimed directors such as James Cameron, Sam Raimi, Woody Allen, Quentin Tarantino and – above all – Martin Scorsese, considering him his mentor. In addition to being admired for his acting skills and his versatility, Leonardo DiCaprio is engaged in activism since 1998, the year in which – following the success obtained with Titanic – founded the non-profit organization Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to promote greater environmental awareness, focusing mainly on the problem of global warming, the preservation of the biodiversity of Land and the support of renewable energies. In 2018, in recognition of his awareness-raising activity on such important issues, one was dedicated to DiCaprio new beetle species named Grouvellinus leonardodicaprioi.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s filmography: all the films in which he starred

There filmography by Leonardo DiCaprio sees within it the titles of numerous masterpieces, written and directed by the most important directors, who have marked contemporary cinema. The actor, in fact, has interpreted legendary roles which have contributed to increasing his fame leading him to become one of the best known faces in the history of cinema. Lately it has been confirmed his participation to two new films for the big screen: a film on Jonestown, scripted by Scott Rosenberg, the other directed and produced by Martin Scorsese titled “Killers of the Flower Moon“. It is therefore worth considering all the films in which Leonardo DiCaprio has starred.