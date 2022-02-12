who is likely to return bonuses

Government bonuses for clean-up have also attracted irregularities and abuses. The Revenue Agency intervenes

In the last two years of the health emergency, the government’s areas of intervention have involved several fronts, including the financial, economic and social security point of view. The crisis triggered by the pandemic that led to the green light for bonus And help provided by Revenue Agency And Inps however, it did not discourage those who benefited unfairly from these measures.

The new phase of controls announced byRevenue Agency, which will go in search of offenders according to a specific verification and recovery plan already initiated by the Financial Administration. An intervention, therefore, aimed at an already determined range of taxpayers.

Revenue Agency, risk of restitution to the tax authorities

From the comparison of the data available to the Tax Registry, taxpayers who are not only irregular will have to return everythingbut they will also meet the related ones sanctions. They will mainly be holders of a VAT number to be affected by the controls: the same ones who, mainly exercising activities for which the restrictive measures have ordered the closure for a total period of at least one hundred days in the period between 1 January 2021 and 25 July 2021, received non-repayable contributions.

Read also: “Refund of 195 €”. Notice of the Revenue Agency to users

Not only. The beneficiaries of the equalization fund contribution to support “closed economic activities”as managers of business activities, art or profession or producing agricultural income, resident or established in the territory of the State, holders of an active VAT number as of May 26, 2021.

Read also: Agenzia delle Entrate, incoming letters: who risks the sting

No refund is due if the annual revenues and remuneration confirm a worsening of the economic result for the year (equal to thirty percent). Freelancers, businesses and VAT numbers out from these categories (or, even if they do not meet the required income requirements) will be under the watchful eye of checks and of checks by the Revenue Agency.