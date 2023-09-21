Who is Lily Melgar, the babysitter to whom Shakira dedicated ‘The Boss’?

Although at first it seemed to be merely a social complaint, it seems Owner, Shakira still has a few things to say to her former partner, former football player Gerard Piqué, and his family.

In the new musical song, with which the Colombian singer debuts in Mexican territory with the American band Fuerza Regida, Shakira mentions that the song is a dedication to Lily Melgar.

The Colombian singer finally says, “Lily Melgar, this song is for you, because they didn’t compensate you.”

In less than 14 hours, the video for Shakira’s ‘El Jefe’ has already been viewed five million times (Capture)

But who is he?

According to international media, Lily Melgar was Milan and Sasha’s babysitter when Shakira and Pique were still a couple and, according to details, she was the one who told the Barranquilla artist about the infidelity of the former Barcelona FC football player.

“She would be the main responsible person for Shakira to find out what was happening in her family. Because of this episode he will be dismissed and, as the Colombian points out, the Catalans will not compensate him properly,” the newspaper explains. brand,

In the last few hours a post has also been going viral on social networks. In this publication, the young woman mentions that her mother still works for the singer.

Lily Melgar remains Milan and Sasha’s babysitter. (Capture)

“Despite everything, she continues to work with Shakira. I love you, mom,” he published alongside an excerpt from the video and the flag of Bolivia, which shows that the nanny is from that South American country.

Lily makes a cameo in the video clip of the Colombian and American group, in which she is seen staring at the camera.

However, with the song, Shakira may also be talking about her former father-in-law, 63-year-old businessman John Pickett, who, according to Vanity Fair“He has no health problems.”

“The former footballer’s father has dedicated his entire life to the business world. Trained as a lawyer, he is the administrator of Inversions BCN Two and Two SL, which owns the above mentioned house. According to various media, he has amassed a significant fortune worth over 50 million euros. Despite his son’s fame, he has always tried to stay away from public life,” he says. Vanity Fair,

The conclusion is that Shakira mentions Joan in her song, because in one chorus she says: “How ironic, how crazy, it’s torture. You keep beating yourself up from morning till evening and you don’t have even a scrap of writing. They say there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years. But there is still my former father-in-law who has not set foot in the grave.

replica of Owner They don’t stop growing and continue reading between the lines.