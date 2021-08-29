Who is Lisa Tranel? Jennifer Aniston’s lookalike viral on TikTok

Over 6 million views on TikTok for a video of Jennifer Aniston which in reality, however, was not Jennifer Aniston, but her own double unofficial. The video confused the users of the social network, who truly believed it was the actress. Let’s find out who he is instead Lisa Tranel (on TikTok @she_plusthree)

Jennifer Aniston’s tiktoker lookalike

Since the first contents published on TikTok, Lisa Tranel received messages from other users underlining the striking resemblance between her and the well-known actress. The comparison has become so insistent that Lisa has no choice but to play with it, and ride the wave. So he posted a video where he lip sync a scene from Friends, playing the lines that Rachel Green-Jennifer Aniston addresses to her friend Monica Geller-Courtney Cox. The content quickly became viral.

34 years and three times mom, actually Lisa is very far from the world of entertainment. She is a fitness enthusiast and couldn’t have a more distant life than that of Jennifer Aniston. Yet the resemblance to the actress is so marked that it could mark her success on TikTok.

Loading... Advertisements

Who is Lisa Tranel?

Lisa’s goal was to increase her popularity and work on TikTok by talking about personal motivation and training, with content intended for a community of mothers. She, who is already a mother of three children, has documented day after day the type of training with which she managed to get back in shape after giving birth, achieving remarkable results. Before it exploded as a viral phenomenon, it had also started publishing comic content about life as a mom, involving the children and showing themselves in a dress of “Very normal people” much appreciated on social networks.

Yet the ways of TikTok are endless and unpredictable, and Lisa, originally from Oklahoma and transplanted to Texas, has found herself Jennifer Aniston impersonator. Faced with such a radical similarity, users really believed it was the star, to the point that the girl had to specify in her bio: “I’m not Jennifer Aniston“.