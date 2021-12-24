who is Lord Chesterfield and all the dogs of his heart

The great Hollywood actress has recently presented the puppy who stole her heart: all the curiosities about Lord Chesterfield, Jennifer Aniston’s dog.

The characters of the show have always been in the spotlight, not only for their professional commitments but also, and above all, for their private life (even better if foreigners). But this time it is not a question of a ‘human’ love but of love for a four-legged person: who he is Lord Chestefield, the dog who stole the heart of actress Jennifer Aniston. All that is known and the most secret curiosities about him.

Jennifer Aniston: not just a ‘Friend’

Of course, her face and her image are inextricably linked to the 90s TV series that made her known to the small screen audience, Friends. But taking off the shoes of Rachel Green, the hugely popular Jennifer Aniston has made her way into the world of cinema with increasingly important roles: from ‘A week from God‘next to Jim Carrey at’Me and Marley‘ to ‘How do I sell my family‘.

His private life was also ‘noteworthy’, especially for his relationship with colleague Brad Pitt, which resulted in a marriage and subsequent divorce in 2005, and that with director Justin Theroux, whom he married in 2015 and separated from two years later. But apparently the heart of the beautiful and talented actress is still ‘busy’ and this time it is a noble: Lord Chesterfield.

Lord Chesterfield, Clyde, Sophie and more: Jennifer Aniston’s best friends

Who lives with her in her magnificent mansion in Bel Air? She is certainly not alone, as next to her are Clyde, her Schnauzer and Sophie, a black and white female Pitbull. In reality, the passion for dogs was one of the many things that bound her to Brad Pitt: in fact the two were both owners of Norman, a beautiful Welsh Corgi Terrier. When the dog passed away it was a hard blow for both of them (so much so that the actress got the number 11 tattooed, the year of her death).

Even with her second husband she had taken a dog, Dolly, a mix of German Shepherd, who died in 2019. In short, the affection of the four legs has always been part of the most important moments of the actress, from the beautiful ones to the most difficult ones (they also attended her second marriage).

You may also be interested in: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: single but happy with dogs

The happy ending story of Lord Chesterfield

The story of the little white dog who won over the actress but who also drove her fans crazy for a photo of him asleep with a bone in his mouth is one we always want to hear. In fact, this wonderful example of Labrador was adopted from a kennel, the Wagmor Pets center in Los Angeles, which takes care of giving a ‘second life’ to unfortunate dogs.

You may also be interested in: Jennifer Aniston, the puppy and the ex-husband, are back to be talked about – PHOTOS

When Jennifer introduced her new puppy she was the subject of numerous compliments not only for the beautiful dog that had just entered her life but also for her gesture, which gave a happy ending to a story that could have been very sad.

To stay up to date on news, stories, advice and much more on the world of animals, keep following us on our Facebook and Instagram profiles. If you want to take a look at our videos instead, you can visit our YouTube channel.