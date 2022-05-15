Who is Louis Leterrier, successful Netflix director behind the next Fast & Furious?

Justin Lin, the director of Fast X recently quit filming. Frenchman Louis Leterrier was chosen to replace him. If his name does not tell you much, he is nevertheless at the origin of many successes in France and in the world. Portrait of this Frenchman that everyone is tearing up.

For the tenth opus of the saga Fast & Furious, it’s a French pilot! Louis Leterrier, a director known to fans of action films, was chosen by Universal Pictures studios after the resignation of Justin Lin. The flagship director of the saga, author of five parts, has chosen to leave his post (while remaining a producer), after, it seems, many disagreements with Vin Diesel. A blow that the production company managed to shorten by turning to the Frenchy. Transporter 1 and 2, Danny the Dog, Hulk, elusive, Clash of the Titans : his filmography is quite impressive. If you haven’t had the opportunity to discover his work through these American blockbusters, perhaps you have unknowingly discovered some of his productions on Netflix…

A Frenchman in action!

Born to a director father (François Leterrier) and a set designer and costume designer mother (Catherine Leterrier), Louis Leterrier has always been immersed in cinema. For his studies, the future director decides to go to New York. Specifically, he studies at NYU. His first professional experience was alongside director Jean-Pierre Jeunet for the film Alien, the Resurrection. Subsequently, Leterrier worked several times for Luc Besson. It is moreover this big shot of French cinema who offered him the opportunity, at 26, to take control of the film The carrier with Jason Statham. Many action films followed, but also thrillers, such as the excellent Elusive.

In 2017, Louis Leterrier returned to the old continent. The director is announced by Netflix as the future executive producer and director of the series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistanceprequel to the film dark-crystal (1982). And the collaboration with the N rouge platform does not stop there. In 2021, the first season of a successful series is broadcast: Lupine. Louis Leterrier gives the note by directing the first three episodes. But make no mistake, his work with the platform and with Omar Sy does not stop there. On May 6, Netflix posted the Frenchy’s latest achievement: Far from the ring road. Four days after its broadcast, the film is placed in 1st position of the Top World. A success that echoes right down to the Wall Street Journal, who greets a film “funny“with a police tandem”deliciously dissonant”.

As you will have understood, with such a pedigree, there is no doubt that the resumption of orders for the project Fast X by Louis Leterrier is a success. The new opus is expected for May 24 in French cinemas. Note that the saga will end in 2024 with its eleventh and final part.

Sources: Premiere, Allociné