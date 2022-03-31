Born as Colson Baker on April 22, 1990, in Houston, Texas, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s boyfriend is a rapper who, in addition to singing, plays piano, drums and guitar.

His career began in his teens, in 2006, and in 2011 he signed a record deal with Bad Boy and Interscope Records..

From his first album, titled Lace Up and released in 2012, songs like Wild Boy, Invincible, Stereo and Hold on (Shut Up) were hits.

As an actor, he has appeared in films such as Beyond the Lights and Roadies, among others.

The artist’s early years were spent in Egypt, where his family went to live. There he learned to speak Arabic rather than English.

(You might want to read: Bruce Willis is retiring from acting, at least for now)

When he was still very young, his parents separated and his mother abandoned the family. The musician sees her again when he is already famous.

Machine Gun Kelly defines himself as an anarchist and has a tattoo with the symbol of that ideology.

(You may be interested in: Anitta: ‘Getting to the top has been a job for little ants’)

He is the father of a girl born in 2009, named Casie Baker and since April 2020 he has been in a love relationship with Megan Fox, with whom he got engaged last January.