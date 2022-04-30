Who is Madame Web Dakota Johnson’s new character

Madame Web will hit theaters in July 2023. | marvel comics

Sony Pictures wants to enter the world of superheroes now more than ever with a Spiderman Cinematic Universe. With ”Spider-Man: No Way Home” being a success at the box office around the world, the production company is betting on bringing iconic characters from the world of Spider-Man to the big screen, as it did with the two Spider-Man movies. Venom, with ”Morbius” and now for the future it will bring ”madam web”.

To give more height and importance to the film, Sony announced that ”Madame Web” will star the actress dakota johnson, who will be in charge of bringing the iconic character to life. However, while Madame Web is already well known to comics connoisseurs, it’s clear that she’s still not as popular as other Marvel characters, so we’ll take a look at the character’s history, as well as her powers and what we can expect her on the big screen.

What is the origin of Madame Web?

Madame Web’s first appearance in The Amazon Spider-Man. / Source: Marvel Comics



Madame Web had her appearance in comic number 210 of ”The Amazing Spider-Man” and was created by Dennis O’Neill Y John Romita Jr., volume that was published for the first time in November 1980. The origin of Madame Web has its roots in the city of Salem, Oregon, in the United States. Known by the name of Cassandra Webbis a paralytic and blind mutant woman, but who has powers related to telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition.

Having all of those abilities at her disposal, Madame Web is able to know what is going to happen and has a huge influence on human destiny, as well as those various Spider-Man within the Spiderverse. Additionally, she has other abilities such as sensing the presence of other mental powers, performing psychic surgery, and even astral apparating to communicate with others.

Cassandra Webb was initially affected by a neuromuscular disease called myasthenia gravis, which weakens skeletal muscles and led her to be connected to a life support system designed by her own husband, Jonathan Webb. The design of this support is that she has a series of tubes that form a kind of spider web, being a very great symbolism as she is a character created within the Spiderman comics.

Is Madame Web good or bad?

The appearance of Madame Web has taken place on several occasions within the history of the arachnid hero, being an entity that helps him locate people or villains. In one of the comics, Spiderman asks for her help to find KJ Clayton, a newspaper editor who had been kidnapped, so Madame Web used her powers to locate and rescue her.

After these facts we can conclude that Madame Web is good, because on occasions she has even come to request the help of spider-man, since due to her paralyzed state, many have tried to go after her and separate her from her incredible powers.

Julia Carpenter, the new Madame Web

Julia Carpenter becomes the second Madame Web from the comics. / Source: Marvel Comics



Although the origin of Madame Web goes back to Cassandra Webb, many fans point out that the Sony film will star Julia Carpenter, a character that will probably be played by Dakota Johnson. Julia Carpenter becomes the spiritual successor of Madame Web, because when she dies, Cassandra transfers all her abilities (and even her blindness) from her to Julia, becoming the second Madame Web in history in comics. Marvel.

Julia Carpenter is a more action-packed version of Madame Web, because although she inherited Cassandra’s blindness, she does not present any change in her mobility, which makes her a more powerful Madame Web with the ability to fight and defend herself against her enemies. enemies.

It remains to be seen which of the two versions will be adapted by Sony for the ”Madame Web” tape. We can probably see both of them and how the exchange of powers from Cassandra to Julia happens, or we can just start the story with Julia Carpenter. All these doubts will be cleared up once ”Madame Web” hits theaters on July 7, 2023.