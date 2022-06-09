Who is Mafe Walker?, the woman who swears that she handles the alien language

If you thought that in this strange world, the news that the owner of the sun was carrying out the pertinent procedures to charge for its use, the arrival of Mafe Walker will leave you stunned. This woman claims to be a portal between other dimensions herself, and she claims to speak the alien language.

Internet users cannot believe what a TikTok user shares with them, as she claims to transmit “solar vibrational sequences, with her vocal cords, to raise people’s energy.”

Mafe Walker defines herself as a medium who opens multidimensional portals: “I am a connection between galactic dimensions and higher planes and the Earth,” she assures on her social networks. She is originally from Colombia but lives in Mexico, and she is dedicated to this because she claims to have a “stellar galactic DNA”

Of course, this proposal must have had something earthy: it charges 70 euros per session and, although it sounds like a scam, it is not such a crazy price for a phenomenon of an unknown level; there are those who spend more on a bottle of whiskey.

It is urgent to walk well Mafe Walker https://t.co/7HTqAqW8VB — mybad07 (@badmr07) June 8, 2022

In her videos, Mafe Walker talks about emanating the solar frequency that is telepathically transmitted and felt in the cells of those who listen to her. According to the woman, Earth is the third dimension. She also always records clips of her in the ancient city of Teotihuacán and other important archaeological sites in Mexico, as she highlights that they are very high frequency scenarios.

Mafe Walker’s business, however, has expanded in recent weeks, since the 70 euros are charged the same for an appointment by video call or in person, in 45-minute sessions. And it offers the following services: Reprogrammer of galactic codes, quantum energy; emanation of extremely high Hz solar frequencies from earth extra dimensions, activation of galactic codes in your cellular DNA memory, activation of psychic gifts and extraction of Etheric/Physical Implants…

His TikTok, which exceeds 100 thousand followers in just over two weeks, is full of video “demonstrations” with which he tries to convince his followers, whom he affectionately calls “my loves”, in each new installment.

“I expertly transmit sound waves from crystals, vibrations that when they vibrate emit a sound wave at a very high frequency, that is, a sonography. The waves penetrate the electro / magnet field and the electrons, protons, neutrons of each of the cells of the body, ”explains Mafe Walker in one of her videos.

To close: Mafe Walker says in one of her posts:

“Right now I am receiving vibrational intergalactic codes from space telepathy anajintaima in najamaica anikintaiah for you to claim your sacred gifts my loves: Mafe Walker Star Seed, a TikToker famous for being a New Age girl.”

So the world in 2022.