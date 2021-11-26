Who is Malena, the pornstar who earns thanks to OnlyFans

Malena is a well-known pornstar, known as “Malena la Pugliese” or “Malena Nazionale”. The pandemic has affected many sectors, including that of hard film production. Especially at first there are those who have had to reinvent themselves, as happened to Malena. Currently it seems to be able to obtain a decent income thanks to OnlyFans.

In an episode of Le Iene she told how the platform that allows you to share private paid content works, both in the form of a monthly subscription and individually. Fans of a character can subscribe by following a fan of their own, for example by paying a sum of $ 15 per month.

Usually the shared images are photos in which the subjects show themselves without veils and without censorship. The social network became famous during the quarantine and allowed those who work as a stripper or porn star to earn at a stage where it would have been impossible.

Malena: from Pd delegate to porn actress

Malena, born Filomena Mastromarino, was born in 1982 in Noci, in the province of Bari.

Discovered by Rocco Siffredi, she has become a tv personality. She is often called in various television salons as a columnist. In 2018 he participated in the Island of the Famous, edition conducted by Alessia Marcuzzi and won by Raz Degan, where she got noticed for a flirtation with rapper Moreno.

Before entering the world of porn she had a very normal life. She was also delegated Pd to the National Assembly. Her parents would not have taken her change of course well and in particular it was her father who created more problems for her.

Malena: how OnlyFan works

OnlyFan is a platform that is becoming popular all over the world. The creator, Timothy Stokely, wanted to create a space where content creators can sell their photos and videos, through a monthly subscription. Doing so creates a loyalty network in which fans of a certain character can follow their darling, who publishes content on a monthly basis. It is also possible to give tips and make specific requests which, at the discretion of the subjects, can be satisfied or not, and which will be paid at the sum agreed by both parties.

Initially the shared contents were generic but later on the website has taken on a connotation reserved for content for an adult audience. Earnings, depending on the followers, can get high. With 1000 followers and a monthly subscription between 5 and 50 dollars you can reach a monthly income between 50 and 2500 dollars. With 1 million followers you can earn between 50,000 and 2,500,000 dollars.

A percentage of 20% will also go to OnlyFans, for each monthly subscription. The fees are to be understood gross, as every activity is taxed and there is nothing illegal but taxes are paid as if it were a real job.

