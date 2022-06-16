Who is Marcelo Gama, the man who stole Dayanara Torres’ heart after Marc Anthony

The model and former beauty queen Diana Torres 47 years old is one of the most followed and desired women today. Her appearances on television draw the attention of the public and she is also very active on social networks where she accumulates more than a million and a half followers.

Diana Torres She was very much in love on social networks but did not want to say who is the man who accompanies her to preserve her identity and protect him from media harassment. It turns out that a few days ago at an award ceremony she unintentionally revealed her name.

Related news

the one in love with Diana Torres it is Marcelo Gamaa producer of Brazilian origin who works in important events such as the Latin Grammys, Premios Juventud and television programs such as Mira Quien Baila (MQB) where he fell in love with Marc Anthony’s ex who became the winner.

Marcelo Gama. Source: instagram @mxgama2000

Also Marcelo Gama is an admirer of the work of Mark Anthonywho knew how to be the first husband of Diana Torres and with whom she rose to fame. She was in charge of the Latin Grammy 2019 opening in which the father of the former beauty queen’s children shared the stage with Bad Bunny and Will Smith.

Marcelo Gama. Source: instagram @mxgama2000

Marcelo Gama He has a good job present with his company called Thinking Lion Corp, in which he is dedicated to the creation and production of content. In his free time, he likes to ride a motorcycle or spend time with his only 21-year-old son, Nick, who is also a soccer player.