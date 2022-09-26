Who is Margot Robbie’s husband and what does he do?

Margot Robbie is an Australian actress and film producer, she has two brothers named Lachlan and Cameron, as well as a sister named Anya. Shortly after her birth, her father abandoned them and her mother had to raise all four of them on a farm. Thus, robby She had to start working at an early age and at the age of 16 she had up to three simultaneous jobs as a bartender, a maid and a cashier at Subway. Margot’s acting career has grown exponentially and two of her upcoming films are on everyone’s lips, Barbie and Babylon; However, little is known about her private life, so today we will meet her husband. Tom Ackerley.

With the years margot robbie She moved to the United States in search of better opportunities and landed a leading role in the Pan Am series in 2011. The actress began to gain notoriety with her performance in The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, which received critical acclaim and was a box office hit. In 2014, she met her current husband Tom Ackerley during the recording of the film Suite Français. Among her films that are about to be released we find Barbie which is in the post-production stage.

Australian actress margot robbie He has three films in post-production: Barbie, which will surely hit the big screen in mid-2023, Amsterdam, which will arrive on November 4 and Babylon, in which he shares a cast with Brad Pitt. The great growth that the actress has had in recent times is undeniable and this has been demonstrated in the films that will be seen soon.

The interpretive acting life of margot robbie, is being very important to her and she is doing very well. The same happens with her sentimental life since in 2016 she married Tom Ackerley in a private ceremony held in Byron Bay. The couple lived in London, UK, but moved to Los Angeles after their marriage, together they founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

Source: Instagram Tom Ackerley

When asked in an interview about marriage margot robbie replied, “I was single and the thought of being in a relationship made me want to throw up. With Tom We were friends for a long time and I was always in love with him. She thought: ‘He would never love me’. I told myself: ‘Don’t be stupid, tell him you like him’… Then it happened. Of course we are together. This makes a lot of sense, in the way that nothing has ever made sense before.” she said the actress when referring to the good relationship she has with her husband Tom Ackerley and while waiting for the premiere of the film Barbie.