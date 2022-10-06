Who is Margot Robbie’s mother and what does she do?

On one occasion, when margot robbie was nominated for best actress dazzled everyone with her beautiful dress on the red carpet, but the looks were also taken by her motherSarie Kessler. We tell you what he does.

Is named Sarie Kessler, was born in Australia on July 22, 1954, and is currently 68 years old. She is a woman with an admirable face just like Margot, and as for her family background, she raised her four children on a farm that belonged to her parents, located on the Gold Coast of Australia. Two of her sons are named Lachlan and Cameron, and daughters Anya and the famous margot robbie.

She has been divorced for many years from Doug Robbie, the father of her children, precisely because he abandoned the family. At that point in her life, Margot had no choice but to work from an early age to help support the entire household.

a restless girl

Very few know it, and although everyone could imagine that Margot had a glamorous childhood, it turns out that it was quite the opposite. At the age of 16 she already had three jobs: first she graduated from Somerset College where she studied drama at the age of 17, then she decided to go to Melbourne to start her professional career, and before that she worked as a domestic worker. And despite her difficult childhood, she managed to become the Hollywood star that she is today.

He has always had the support of his mother, but her restless character led her not to stop at the goal she had. It is worth remembering that her initial recognition was thanks to her role as Donna Brown in the Australian soap opera neighbors.

He went on to star in successful American films such as The Wolf of Wall Street Y focusuntil he landed a title role in the Oscar-nominated film I, Tonya, in addition to the great interpretation he made of Queen Elizabeth II in Mary Queen of Scots.

Lucky mother and daughter: what Sarie kessler does for a living

In 2014 the mother of margot robbie She was in financial trouble and it was the actress herself who surprised her by paying her mortgage as a gift for her 60th birthday.

When Margot Robbie went to the Oscars accompanied by her mother

Currently working as a physiotherapist and has always been very companionable and respectful of her daughter’s work. Little was even known about her until in 2018 she attended the Academy Awards accompanying her interpreter, an event where both were dazzled by her beauty!

And you, do you think they are similar?