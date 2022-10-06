Entertainment

Who is Margot Robbie’s mother and what does she do?

On one occasion, when margot robbie was nominated for best actress dazzled everyone with her beautiful dress on the red carpet, but the looks were also taken by her motherSarie Kessler. We tell you what he does.

Is named Sarie Kessler, was born in Australia on July 22, 1954, and is currently 68 years old. She is a woman with an admirable face just like Margot, and as for her family background, she raised her four children on a farm that belonged to her parents, located on the Gold Coast of Australia. Two of her sons are named Lachlan and Cameron, and daughters Anya and the famous margot robbie.

