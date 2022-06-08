Who is Maria Bakalova, the actress who joins Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The 26-year-old figure is set to join Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana in the sequel. This is how James Gunn defined it after his arrival at Marvel!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe never ceases to surprise his faithful followers: after the success of Moon Knight in Disney+ Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness In theaters, the superhero franchise is about to dazzle with a new hit. Although there are releases like Ms Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder Y she hulkfans can’t wait for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. And it will be full of surprises.

In 2014, the first film of this completely original group of superheroes arrived. Under the direction of James Gunn, they implemented a completely different style than what Kevin Feige’s company historically used to. In this way, the plot of Peter Quillwho is chased by bounty hunters, and who makes a truce with Rocket, Groot, Famora and Drax the Wrecker.

Bringing their rivals together to fight for the galaxy, the Guardians became fan-favorite characters, received with great enthusiasm in movies like Avengers: Infinity War either Avengers: Endgame. After his participation in Thor: Love and Thunderwill have their own sequel titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And it will have an incorporation that is already making people talk!

Is about Maria Bakalova, the actress who has just joined the project that plans its premiere for next year. According to Deadline, she will arrive at the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the aim of carrying out a “key role”. Although the filming has already finished, the truth is that it had never come to light that he would participate in the film. James Gunn himself noted on his Twitter account: “I guess I should be surprised that it took them this long to get this information. Mary is amazing”.

Who is the interpreter causing a stir? She is a 26-year-old Bulgarian actress who played the role of Tutar Sagdiyev in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. But that is not all! Because, in addition, her work earned her nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the SAGs. In this way, she is ready to debut in Marvel accompanied by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji.