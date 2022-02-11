Who is Maria Elena Bottazzi, the inventor of the patent-free vaccine for poor countries

Candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, Maria Elena Bottazzi coordinates the team that developed Corbevax, a patent-free vaccine that will cost less than a tenth of Pfizer and Moderna.

Professor Bottazzi together with colleague Peter Hotez

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Professor Maria Elena Bottazzi, a naturalized American Honduran microbiologist of Italian origin, professor of biology at the Baylor Universityhe replies from his home when in Texas it is still 7:30 in the morning, just before going to work at the university of Wako, a town halfway between Dallas and Austin: after a life spent in the laboratory at study “forgotten” viruses, bacteria and tropical parasites, his name has suddenly hit the headlines in recent weeks for a nomination for the next Nobel Peace Prize. Together with his colleague Peter Hotez, in fact, Professor Bottazzi – born 56 years ago in Genoa and raised in Honduras – has developed a new vaccine against Covid-19 using a conventional method that will make production and distribution cheaper and accessible even to developing countries. Corbevax, “the worldwide vaccine against Covid-19”takes advantage of the technique of recombinant proteins, a system known for decades among professionals. So what’s the news? What makes Maria Elena Bottazzi and her team’s work unique is that they have no intention of patenting the drug, thus allowing anyone with the technological capacity to reproduce it independently. “Almost anyone who can produce vaccines against Hepatitis B or who knows how to develop microbial-based proteins such as bacteria or yeasts, can replicate what we do”, explains Bottazzi. Fanpage.it. The scientist told us about her long work; from the “hunt” to the forgotten diseases that rage against the poor of the world to the development of a vaccine against Covid finally accessible to all.

Let’s start with her. Can you tell us who Professor Maria Elena Bottazzi is?

I am a great fan of microbiology, in particular for years I have been studying the strangest intestinal parasites and I try, together with my collaborators, to eradicate them. I am fascinated by groped to understand the intelligence of these pathogens, to understand according to what rules they manage to live inside us humans without killing us. For some time I have focused on neglected but very serious tropical diseases because, while not necessarily having a high rate of lethality, they cause malnutrition and diseases that especially accompany the poorest children throughout their life, making them unable to go to school. , have friendships, find a job and build economic independence. These microbes are largely neglected by the scientific community and by drug manufacturers: my goal is instead to find drugs and vaccines that are not only effective and safe, but also easy to produce all over the world at a cost accessible to all. .

So she and her team had long been working on studying mostly “forgotten” viruses.

Exactly. Remember the Sars and Mers viruses? When the first cases exploded, there was great attention in the scientific community, many tried to find a solution, but when the emergency ended everyone forgot about it. We at Baylor College of Medicine have moved forward: we have been developing prototype vaccines against these pathogens for ten years.

Salmaso on the Covid pandemic in Italy: “Situation not good, still too many cases and hospitalizations”

Before the Covid Corbevax vaccine, what other drugs did you work on in your career?

We have developed several very good products. The first is a drug against hookworm, an intestinal worm that causes very severe anemia especially in Africa and can aggravate malaria in those affected by it. Another is a medicine against schistosomiasis, a blood infection widespread in poor countries: due to contact with contaminated water, small worms attack the gastrointestinal or genitourinary vascular system, inducing even greater susceptibility to AIDS. We then studied a vaccine against Chagas disease, an infection that can remain dormant in the body for even 40/50 years and then suddenly cause serious heart consequences and death. For each of these drugs we have collaborations in African and Latin American countries; once approved by the regulatory bodies we limit ourselves to supplying the licenses allowing those who have the ability to start an autonomous production.

Maria Elena Bottazzi

“The Corbevax vaccine? We ferment yeasts, as happens with beer”

Let’s get to the point. How did the idea of ​​Corbevax come about and what kind of vaccine is it?

Like all the other vaccines we have developed, Corbevax is also based on the technique of recombinant proteins and on microbial fermentations. In the case of Covid-19 we have chosen a yeast. I simplify a lot to help you understand: it’s a bit like making beer, you know? We take a yeast, insert it into large containers and start a fermentation from which we develop proteins that mimic Spike, the protein that allows the coronavirus to penetrate human cells and multiply making us sick. Finally we take the molecules obtained from this fermentation process and combine them with immunostimulants and adjuvants. Of course, it’s all a bit more complex than I have described; but yes, that’s how we make Corbevax.

And what is the advantage of this technology?

This vaccine is a replica of the one for Hepatitis B, which is already produced in many countries of the world even with low income. The advantage is that no new factories have to be set up and expensive technologies are not needed. It is no coincidence that we have already transferred patents free of charge to India, Bangladesh and various African states. A dose of Corbevax will cost between 1.5 and 2 dollars, or less than a tenth compared to Pfizer and Moderna (whose cost, respectively, is 19.50 euros and 15.50 euros per dose, ed).

At what point is the Corbevax experimentation? Will it be effective against all Covid variants?

India has already approved it in an emergency and phase three clinical trials have proved very positive. Corbevax confers more than 80% protection against the Delta variant and reviews are underway for Omicron. Studies are also being conducted for its administration as a dose booster and for pediatric use. After India’s green light, collaborations are underway with Bangladesh, Australia, several African states and of course the World Health Organization.

The cost of Corbevax will be one-tenth of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

According to the Guardian, Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is “one of the most lucrative products in human history”. She too, if she patents her vaccine, could become filthy rich. So I have to ask him: who makes him do it?

Since its founding, Baylor College of Medicine has focused on developing drugs and vaccines for the poor. We believe in “open science” and believe it is ethically unfair to profit from a global health emergency. In my life I have never thought even for a moment that I could get rich studying vaccines. My only aim is to help the poorest people, but I believe Corbevax can also help many skeptical people living in rich countries. The so-called No Vax …

She was nominated for the next Nobel Peace Prize. What effect does it have on her?

When they told me I was shocked. I have never worked with the aspiration of winning a Nobel Prize, but objectively it is very nice to know that there are those who have thought of me.

In the essay Spillover by journalist David Quammen, published in 2012, there is repeated talk of a Big One, a global pandemic with devastating consequences. Was she referring to that of Covid or do you think we should expect other even worse emergencies in the future?

This is a very difficult question. What we are going through is undoubtedly a disaster, but all in all we were lucky that it was a Coronavirus because in less than a year we were able to develop effective and safe vaccines. In the future, however, there are big chances of encountering something as yet totally unknown, such as a flu virus that we may not be able to stop. For this it is essential to believe in science, invest in research and prepare ourselves because yes, one day a new pandemic could really overwhelm us again and find us completely disarmed.