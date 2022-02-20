Who is María Fernanda Guzmán, Christian Nodal’s ex-girlfriend?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.19.2022 16:26:17





One of the names that has been repeated the most after the breakup of Christian Nodal with Belinda It’s of Maria Fernanda Guzmana young woman from Guadalajara who had previously been the girlfriend of the Sonoran singer and who is daughter of Daniel Guzmanformer national team player and until a few weeks ago technical director of Guatemalan Guastatoya.

According to various sources, Christian and María Fernanda had a good relationship despite the fact that they were no longer a sentimental couple and there were even multiple versions that had some interference in the breakupsince days before the singer would have been seen at the Guzmán house.

“While she was in New York, the Nodal boy went to Tapalpa, the ex-girlfriend lives there and went to see the ex-brother-in-law, because he is a close friend of the former brother-in-law. There is a tantrum in the middle”, commented Pati Chapoy on the Ventaneando program.

Who is Maria Fernanda Guzman?

This is a 27-year-old girl not part of show businessalthough he has an important group of followers on Instagram that reaches about 342 thousand.

According to the magazine Whohad an affair with Carlos Fierro in 2017, when the U-17 World Champion was part of the Chivas.

She is also the sister of Daniel Guzman MirandaSantos Laguna youth squad who failed to settle in the First Division and even went to play in Guatemala until September of last year, and Miguel.

His father was part of the rich Mexican generation that was runner-up in the 1993 Copa América, which also included Luis García, Zague, Alberto García Aspe, Jorge Campos and Carlos Hermosillo, among others, in addition to being champion as a player with Atlante (1993) and as manager of Santos (2008).