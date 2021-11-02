Who is Mario Draghi’s daughter and what is he investing in?

Who is Federica Draghi? The surname leaves no doubts about the relationship with Mario Draghi, current President of the Council of Ministers. Federica Draghi, in addition to her surname, can boast her own university career and in the world of work of all respect.

Searching for her name on the net, we find a curious connection between her and White Hat, the wife of the Grand Duke of Tuscany Francesco I de ‘Medici. Where does this lineage come from?

The Draghi family has always been very aloof from the public scene, we could say that they care a lot about privacy. So why is it being talked about these days? Federica Draghi it seems to be investing in technological innovation in the healthcare sector. Someone already gets their hands on and talks about possible conflicts of interest.

Who is Federica Draghi, the daughter of the current Prime Minister Mario Draghi?

Taking against the cloak of privacy that hovers around Mario Draghi’s family, the information we have on its members is scarce and dictated by their neutral curriculum vitae.

Of Federica Draghi we know that she grew up in Rome and received her first education in the capital. The first degree was obtained at theSapienza University of Rome at the Faculty of Biology and later obtained a doctorate in biochemistry.

Studies continued in the United States with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Administration at Columbia Business School from New York. Thanks to her university career, she soon got a role as a researcher at Cambridge.

Who is Federica Draghi: the noble descent

This is nothing new: the Draghi family brings with them possessions of noble origin. These, however, derive from the side of Serena Cappello, wife of Mario Draghi.

Federica Draghi thus represents the female offspring of the noble family that originates from White Hat, wife of the Grand Duke of Tuscany Francesco de ‘Medici.

Who is Federica Draghi: career

In 2006 she was hired by the biotechnology company Genextra based in Milan, where she dealt with investment opportunities and partnering, licensing and planning of the development strategy of the companies controlled by the biotech group.

While since 2015 he has been on the board of IAB-Italian Angels for Biotech, an association of entrepreneurs, managers and scientists who invest in innovative companies in the life sciences sector.

Today Federica Draghi, at 45, she stopped in Milan, where she lives with her family.

What is Federica Draghi investing in?

These days the family of Mario Draghi, always very attentive to privacy, is in the newspapers because of the investments made by Federica Draghi.

Is called Xgen Venture Life Science is will be a “mutual investment fund under Italian law, movable, closed-end, reserved, falling within the category of funds for qualified venture capital“.

Xgen Venture Life Science, as we read online, it was founded in June and was called to the presidency of this Carlo Marchetti, director of Fc Internazionale Milano (the Inter football team) and of Colussi. In the first minutes of Xgen Venture Life Science we read that it will have:

an investment policy focused on start-ups and innovative SMEs with a high technological content and / or able to define new technologies, categories and / or product evolutions in the life science sector, with particular focus on companies engaged in development and marketing of new therapies, drugs, medical devices, diagnostic applications and solutions in the digital healthcare field.

Precisely this address in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological world is raising some doubts about possible future conflicts of interest with the interests of the government in office.