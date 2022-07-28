Who is Marisa Abela, the actress who will play Amy Winehouse?

Neither Lady Gaga nor Kristen Stewart were the actresses chosen to play Amy Winehouse in its biopic. The magazine ‘Variety’ revealed the name of the actress who is the favorite to be the idol of the music jazz and soul in your next movie biographical At Sónica.mx, we tell you more about who the artist is.

According to the American publication, Marisa Abela is in talks to ‘get’ into the skin of the interpreter of “You Know I’m No Good”, although the role is not yet secured and it is also believed that a small group of other actresses are in the casting process.

Likewise, ‘Variety’ stressed that the producers and director of the biopic ‘Back to Black’, as the film is called movielooking to hire a new face to play Amy Winehouseso they want one actress that is not as well known as the pop stars. Although it is not yet assured, it is believed that the artist will soon be assured that she will lead the project.

Biography of Marisa Abela

Born on December 7, 1996 in Brighton, East Sussex, England, she is the daughter of actress Caroline Gruber and director Angelo Abela. According to her biography on Wikipedia, initially, she intended to study History and Law at UCL in order to become a human rights lawyer, but she changed her mind and decided to pursue acting.

Marisa Abela It is the promise of British acting, because, in his curriculum, he already has films and series. In fact, very soon the public will get to know his acting skills in the movie of ‘Barbie’, which could be released before the biopic of Amy Winehouse. Next, we present the television programs, as well as feature films where you can see it:

Industry

five dates

Freegard

Cobra

She is Love

Who is the director of ‘Back to Black’, the Amy Winehouse biopic?

The movie biography of Amy Winehouse It will be in charge of director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is remembered for her work on ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. According to ‘Variety’, the filmmaker will make the biopic as “a passion project” because the singer was her close friend.

It is worth mentioning that the film director was also responsible for ‘Nowhere Boy’, a film that follows the early years of John Lennon before he met Paul McCartney and created The Beatles.

