Who is Marta Colombo Campbell, National Prize for Medicine

Medical surgeon from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile and specialist in child neurology from the University of Chile, Martha Colombo Campbellis the first woman to obtain the National Prize for Medicine, since its creation in 2002.



He began his professional career in 1966, at the Manuel Arriarán Hospital neuropsychiatry polyclinic. He was also part of the Metabolic Diseases laboratory. This allowed the selective diagnosis of these diseases to begin operating in Chile.

In 1973 he participated together with the Dr. Fernando Monckeberg in the creation of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Technology, of the University of Chile, where he took charge of the Metabolic Diseases laboratory. She later became head of the Unit of Genetics and Metabolic Diseases of INTA. She left this position in 1993 to return to Valparaíso.

Years later she was head of the Laboratory of Metabolic Diseases at the Hospital Dr. Carlos Van Buren. She was also a full professor at the University of Chile, whose goal was to teach students to train generations of young doctors in the areas of child neurology, specializing in metabolic diseases.



With 54 years of experience in public health, it has developed and excelled in the academic, research and clinical fields. Marta Colombo has published more than 100 scientific papers in national and international journals. In 1999 she co-edited the book “Inborn Errors of Metabolism of the Child”.

One of his main contributions has been his work to achieve the implementation of the National Mass Search Program for certain metabolic diseases in newborns that cause intellectual disability. This has benefited more than 3,000 children.

According to the Medical Association of Chile “lhe diversity of his contributions to the neurological and metabolic health of the child population of Chile, as well as his human quality with which he has transmitted the fundamental values ​​of medicine to patients and students, were some of the arguments of the seven members of the jury the National Medicine Award 2022 to choose Dr. Marta Colombo as the deserving of the main award given to doctors in Chile”.