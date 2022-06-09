Who is Martha Mitchell and why you have to see Julia Roberts playing her in ‘Gaslit’

In 1938 the play premiered Gas Light by Patrick Hamilton. It focused on a man’s efforts to make his wife distrust her own mental health: one of the devices he used was to change the intensity of the gas lamps to confuse her when he was theoretically not at home (and in reality he was in the loft). After a first adaptation in the United Kingdom by Thorold Dickinson in 1940, George Cuckor immortalized the work in Hollywood in 1944, where it was nominated for an Oscar for best film and served Ingrid Bergman to win the statuette with a paper candy : the one with the long-suffering wife.

In retrospect, however, it can be considered that the success of gas light It goes beyond the cultural since this title serves as a term to describe a specific kind of psychological abuse: when someone manipulates another person so that they distrust their own judgment and above all so that others consider that they are crazy, that they have no remedy, that they have a distorted picture of reality and therefore no credibility should be attached to his words.



Ingrid Bergman in a scene from ‘Luz que agoniza’. The film in which she starred alongside his friend Charles Boyer was directed by George Cukor in 1944 and would bring him his first Oscar. Own

It is not difficult to link this abuse with women as the main victims due to the historical tendency to question their integrity at the first opportunity. A case that is worth not forgetting after having turned the aggressor into a cultural icon? That Don Draper (Jon Hamm) who in Mad Men he systematically lied to Betty (January Jones) about his infidelities, treating her as insane and even bribing his wife’s psychiatrist to leak what they talked about in their sessions (and thus exert more control over her). ), causing serious mental health problems. And, well, perhaps the contemporary audiovisual work that has most helped the public to understand the concept of gas lighting has been the documentary series by Rocío Carrasco where she denounced Antonio David’s behavior at his marriage.

And what is this introduction about? Well, we have a fiction broadcast that deserves a look and that also places the call again gas lighting in the foreground. It is Gaslita series with Julia Roberts that aims to contextualize, restore and rediscover a true story: that of Martha Mitchell, a woman uncomfortable for the Nixon administration, who was one of the first to denounce the political espionage implications of Watergate and whose voice it could be easily censored by the tradition of power, the media and public opinion to nullify a woman’s version of events for the simple fact of being a woman.

‘Gaslit’ tells the story of Martha Mitchell, the wife of Nixon’s attorney general who was kidnapped so she couldn’t speak to the media

Martha Mitchell was the wife of the Attorney General of the United States during the Nixon presidency. She had a reputation for calling magazines to leak information after parties and social events, in addition to arousing envy from Pat, the First Lady, upset because Mitchell had become one of the women best known to the public and a star in publications. designed for the female audience.

When it was discovered that there had been a break-in at the Democratic Party headquarters in the Watergate building, men close to Mitchell, implicated in the scandal, made sure she couldn’t leak anything, locking her up in a luxury California hotel supervised by an agent. of the FBI. She maintained that she had been kidnapped, assaulted and sedated, and that Watergate was a case of political espionage. The events took place in June 1972 and until 1975 there were those who preferred to think that the information (convenient for the White House) about his supposed alcoholism and mental disorders was more truthful than the accusations of Martha Mitchell who, curiously, publicly defended her husband, whom he considered a scapegoat despite his involvement in his captivity.

let it be known that Gaslit, which can be seen on the Starzplay content platform, is more than the story of a Martha Mitchell played with overwhelming charisma by Roberts (which fits with the controversial but attractive image of Mitchell before this woman before the scandal of which would be a victim). Screenwriter Robbie Pickering and director Matt Ross choose to enter the political thriller from a rather satirical point of view. A conversation between the agents responsible for investigating the Watergate break-in is priceless. “Do you remember that we said that the authors were five steps ahead? What if they are simply idiots?” Say the characters played by Chris Messina and Carlos Valdes after some initial conversations with the suspects.

In fact, Gaslit is a fascinating portrait of the political animals of Nixon’s circle who, in order to ensure the re-election of the candidates, could concoct a plan of political espionage with the calm of those who believe they are above good, evil and democracy, with a recalcitrant vanity and stupidity. That these characters also have faces like Sean Penn as John Mitchell, Dan Stevens as prosecutor John Dean or Shea Whigham as FBI agent G. Gordon Liddy (who is portrayed as a watering can) is the icing on the cake. .

It is a fascinating portrait of the political animals of Nixon’s circle who hatched a plan of political espionage with the calm of those who believe they are above good, evil and democracy.

East Gaslit it has multiple useful layers. The first is that it is an acid miniseries with political overtones that allows us to think about the political present (because, yes, it is so useful to think about the anti-democratic aroma of Donald Trump at Catalan Gate). It has one of the most powerful casts of recent television with more safe values ​​like Betty Gilpin, Allison Tolman, Patton Oswalt, Chris Bauer or John Carroll Lynch. One cannot ignore her clear and unequivocal feminist reading of her repositioning a victim of the macho mentality of the time (because she was oppressed for what she knew but it was only possible because the patriarchal system was predisposed not to believe her).



Sean Penn and Julia Roberts as Marta and John Mitchell in ‘Gaslit’ starzplay

And, in addition to the gaslight attempt of which the protagonist was a victim, it serves to discover another concept: the Martha Mitchell effect, which consists of the erroneous diagnosis of a patient by doubting the truth of what he says. In Mitchell’s case, the professionals who dealt with her assumed that the accusations were so absurd that it was impossible for them to be true, that the versions offered by people close to the patient were more valid.

Those who want more will soon have another appointment: Netflix premieres the documentary The Martha Mitchell Effect next June 17.