Who is Martín Henderson, the protagonist of the series A place to dream – PEOPLE Online

He is the protagonist of one of the most successful Netflix series: A place to dream. Martin Henderson was born on October 8, 1974 in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand. He studied at Birkenhead Primary and later at Westlake Boys High School while dreaming of becoming an actor.

He began working as an actor at the age of 13 – he participated in the New Zealand film Strangers – and his first leading role was in the drama Shortland Street, where he played Stuart Neilson between 1992 and 1995.

In 1996 he appeared as a guest on the popular Australian series Home and Away where he played Geoff Thomas and Echo Point in which he played Zac Brennan.

Later he was seen in several Australian productions, both film and television, until in 1997 he decided to move to the United States to continue developing his acting career.

From New Zealand to the United States

Already installed in the United States, he studied for two years at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York. He subsequently spent time auditioning for various roles in Los Angeles without much success, until in 2001 he was finally cast in a small role in John Woo’s war film Windtakers where he played Private Nellie.

In 2002, he joined the cast of the horror film The Ring and had the opportunity to act alongside Naomi Watts. In 2004 he played Drew Curtis in the movie Perfect Opposites and eventually landed a major role in the movie Perfect Opposites. That same year he participated in the music video for Britney Spears: Toxic.

Martin filmed several films -Little Fish, Flyboys, House and Mr and Mrs Smith- until in 2011 he joined the cast in the medical series Off the Map where he played Dr. Benjamin Keeton and in 2013 he played the role of the former surgeon and astronaut from The Secret lives Husbandan and Wives.

He played Dr. Nathan Riggs on Grey’s Anatomy.

But perhaps your earliest memory of Henderson is as Grey’s Anatomy heart surgeon Nathan Riggs who begins a relationship with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) after she is widowed. His participation lasted two seasons.

Finally, his big break came with the successful series A Place to Dream, based on the Virgin River books by author Robyn Carr -of which 13 million copies have already been sold- which takes place in an idyllic town that, in reality, does not exist: Virgen River is a town invented for fiction.

Love is stronger

If you are one of those who dreams that Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson -Mel and Jack in fiction- bring their great love to reality, we have very bad news: the couple has a lot of chemistry but only in fiction. In fact, they have become such friends that they share time off set but Alexandra is married to Casey Hooper, Katy Perry’s guitaristsince 2015) and with him she has two children, Jack and Billie.

For his part, Martin Henderson is not married and the last thing that is known about his love life is that he was in a relationship with Aisha Mendez and also that it has recently been reported that it has ended in a breakup. According to some websites, the couple is no longer together and their breakup would confirm that both have deleted all the photos in which they posed together and happily on their social networks.