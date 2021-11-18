Who is Martina Vismara: Biography, Age, Influencer, OnlyFans and Instagram





Martina Vismara she is a very young girl youtuber, influencer And model of Milanese origins. In recent years it has managed to establish itself not only in the world of social but also and above all in that of fashion. He is present on Onlyfans where he has his own private channel.

Who is Martina Vismara

First name: Martina Vismara

Martina Vismara Date of birth: November 19, 2000

Age: 21 years

21 years Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Profession: Model, influencer, youtuber

Model, influencer, youtuber Birth place: Legnano

Legnano Height: //

Weight: //

Tattoos: Martina has little visible writing on the thigh at the groin.

Martina has little visible writing on the thigh at the groin.

Biography

Martina Vismara was born in Milan, more precisely in Legnano, on November 19, 2000 under the zodiac sign of scorpio. Martina Vismara in addition to being a well-known influencer of platforms such as Instagram and Tik Tok, is also the most followed Italian on OnlyFans. Martina has the passion for fashion already as a child, her secret dream is in fact to become one successful model. Unfortunately, nothing is known about his school training, in fact it is not known whether he finished high school and if he started university life.

Work and Career

Martina Vismara is a very young youtuber, model, and hugely successful influencer. She has been active in the fashion world since she was a teenager, in fact at the age of seventeen she created her “Martina Fashion Club“And in that period she also became the official ambassador of the well-known drink”Bang Energy“. Martina in a very short time has managed to become a real star of the web, in fact the young woman is also a very beloved youtuber with a channel that boasts over 100,000 subscribers who follow it every day. Even her official Instagram profile is full of followers, in fact Martina is followed by over 3.3 million Followers who do not hesitate to like under each photo. Despite being very young, Martina has already managed to make an important name for herself in the world of catwalks by collaborating with brands of great importance such as Theoria Milano and Wall. Many think that it can go a long way in the fashion world and why not, in the entertainment world as the world of social media and television tend to meet more and more often.

Martina Vismara he is also the most followed Italian influencer on the platform OnlyFans: this platform ensures you important earnings because it works on the business model for to which fans pay a subscription to get exclusive photos or material given by the influencer. Her earnings, as she confessed, allowed her to buy a house.

Martina Vismara is part of the generation of prodigy Influencers, among the top 100 in Italy among which we also remember: Brisida, Elisa Maino, Pietro Boselli, Ludovica Pagani, Cristina Buccino, Marta Losito, Luis Sal, Rosalba, Giorgia Gabriele, Cecilia Cantarano, Antonio Medugno , Valeria Vedovatti, Giorgia Malerba.

Private life

Regarding the love life by Martina Vismara, unfortunately nothing is known. In fact, Martina Vismara seems to be very reserved on this issue, not even on social media are there any possible clues that could lead to the presumption of a relationship. Indeed, in his Facebook diary he explicitly wrote that he is currently “Single“.

Martina Vismara on Instagram

Martina Vismara has over 3.5 million followers on his Instagram profile. Martina is a real influencer and does not spare some winking shots to her followers.

Curiosity

He publicly stated that he would never spend a night of love with the youtuber Favij, rather he would do it with the famous Milanese rapper Emis Killa ;

; Martina follows football a lot and her favorite team is there Juventus ;

; His photos on Instagram almost always count thousands and thousands of Like posted by their followers.

posted by their followers. Among his followers we also find the baby Matteo Diamante

