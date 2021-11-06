Who is Matteo Signani, the European middleweight champion boxer: the match against Ruben Diaz

It is the moment in which the “Jaguar” can become infinite for real, confirming himself as the king of the boxing forest and of all of Europe. Matteo Signani will meet the Spaniard Ruben Diaz tonight at the PalaEur in Rome. He will defend the European middleweight champion belt. The one he won at the age of 40 in the Trento Boxing night against the Dutch naturalized Armenian Gevorg Khatchikian. It was October 2019. That title, the “Jaguar”, he already defended in France against Maxime Beaussire last year.

Signani is one of the protagonists of Italian boxing: at the age of 40 still beating them up and on the crest of the wave. He was born in 1979 a Savignano on the Rubicone, province of Forlì Cesena in Emilia Romagna. He turned 42 on June 5th. The debut in professionals in 2007. His record is 38 fights: 30 wins including 11 by knockout, 5 defeats including one by knockout and three draws. He was among the few Italians to win the Italian belt six times, five of which in a row. Signani is in the Coast Guard, on duty in Rimini.

He graduated in 2010 champion of Italy in the medium and in 2014 champion of the European Union. By beating Rafael Pintos he became WBA Intercontinental Champion in 2015 and IBF Latin Champion in 2018 with a kot against Riccardo Lecca. The one against two-year-old Khatchikian has been described as a real feat. To prepare for the match, he had as sparring partner the Polish Kamil Szeremeta who fought against Diaz in 2019. On the eve of tonight’s match he expressed the wish: “I’m just saying that by dint of dreaming, it turns out that reality becomes ever closer. Getting into the ring to face Golovkin would be a formidable, fantastic thing “.

Tonight’s match is an appointment that fans have been waiting for for a long time. The Iberian challenger has a record of 26 wins (17 by knockout), 2 losses and 2 draws. He is 42 years old, a tough opponent, as well as a veteran himself. “I studied Signani and I consider him a very strong boxer. For this reason, I have been training for several months with Jesus Labrador, a highly rated coach in Spain. This will be my last match and I want to end my career as a European Champion ”, declared the Iberian on the eve.

The evening will start at 19:30 and will be live streaming on the platform DAZN. The Palazzo dello Sport in Rome will return to host a night of boxing for the first time since 2007. The subclou of the event is also rich, with the co-main event for the EU featherweight title between Mauro Forte and Francesco Grandelli, and therefore Russo-Dixon (superwelter), Casamonica-Loli (super light), Demchenko-Sep (light heavy), Cecchi-Connolly (supergallo, women) and Toutin-Smilic (light heavy).

Professional journalist. He attended studied and graduated in languages. He attended the Suor Orsola Benincasa School of Journalism in Naples. He collaborated with the AdnKronos news agency. He has written about sports, culture, entertainment.

© All rights reserved

Antonio Lamorte