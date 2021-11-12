Who is Max Angioni from LOL 2

Max Angioni was born in Como in 1990. He was born as a theatrical actor, studying at the “Teatro in Centro” school directed by Ester Montalto. Later he attended the Accademia del Comico in Milan under the guidance of well-known faces of the Italian theatrical environment. Arrives in 2019 a Zelig Time and wins, in 2020, the Martina Franca Cabaret Festival in Puglia. Max became known to the general public for his experience in Italia’s got talent, where he performed a monologue much appreciated by the judges who awarded him with four yeses and finished second in the final.