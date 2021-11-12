Who is Max Angioni from LOL 2
Max Angioni was born in Como in 1990. He was born as a theatrical actor, studying at the “Teatro in Centro” school directed by Ester Montalto. Later he attended the Accademia del Comico in Milan under the guidance of well-known faces of the Italian theatrical environment. Arrives in 2019 a Zelig Time and wins, in 2020, the Martina Franca Cabaret Festival in Puglia. Max became known to the general public for his experience in Italia’s got talent, where he performed a monologue much appreciated by the judges who awarded him with four yeses and finished second in the final.
Irony and autorionia
The aforementioned monologue, as Angioni himself said, was born by chance during the quarantine, when he started reading the Gospel out of boredom: “I had nothing to do and I started leafing through the Gospel. I realized that the first miracle of Jesus is the transmutation of water into wine during a wedding … Basically, his powers, the first time, he used them for the open bar ”. On social media it looks like this: “Stand-up comedian, comedian, stand-up comedian, many words for a single reality: precarious”.