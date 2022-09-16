Who is “Mayor Johnny”, the bodyguard and squire of King Carlos III who steals all eyes

Since the death of the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, last Thursday, at the age of 96 and after remaining on the British throne for 70 years, the figure of Carloshis son, has taken on greater relevance after becoming the new king of that nation, under the name of Carlos III.

And from that day to the present, the inhabitants of the United Kingdomand also from the rest of the planet, carefully observe each new ceremony and step (some quite surprising) given by the new monarch.

In this context, there was another man who also became the center of all eyes. Its about Major Jonathan Thompson, the bodyguard or, more precisely, the squire of Carlos III. A soldier who, by his elegant appearance and physical attractivenesshas caught the attention of those who follow recent British royal ceremonies.

Major Jonathan Thompson escorted British Prime Minister Liz Truss on her first visit to the new King Charles III Reuters

The Thompson function is precisely accompany the monarch in his public acts and ensure his safetya task he had previously fulfilled when he worked as Elizabeth II’s highest-ranking bodyguard.

The man, as now, was positioned in the highest ranking group among the military who are destined to protect and assist members of royalty. He belongs to 5th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotlandand for this reason he always wears his traditional uniform of that force, which includes the kilt, the famous Scottish skirt.

The King of England Charles III, Major Jonathan Thompson and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, at the presentation of the new monarch before the British Parliament, in Westminster Capture Sky News

Despite his high exposure due to royal family protocol issues, very little is known about the personal life of this royal squire, who has been baptized by the British press as “Major Johnny” either “Major Eye Candy”, for its pleasing appearance to the eyes. Information barely circulates in the press that, unfortunately for hundreds of his fans, this man is happily married.

The presence of Major Johnny had already been perceived by the British public when the officer of the Royal Regiment of Scotland He was at a mass that was celebrated in June this year, on the occasion of Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

At that time, the officer appeared sitting behind the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and he was captured with his gaze focused directly on the camera that photographed him, which caused even more stir among those who already enjoyed his gallant appearance.

Already as a squire of Carlos III, Thompson could be seen near the monarch in his proclamation as owner of the British throne last Saturday at St. James’s Palace. Also, this Scottish official escorted the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, on her first official visit to the king at Buckingham Palace.

Many people had turned their attention to the elder Thompson when he participated in Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee and was photographed looking at the camera, behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Twitter / @

And it is also expected that the royal bodyguard will be present in other ceremonies that will take place during this week, until next Monday, when the funeral of the late monarch will take place, where it is expected that Heads of State from all over the planet attendas well as political leaders and royalty from other parts of the world, such as the Kings of Spain.

According to the British media Hello, the squires are also the ones who have the responsibility of executing the detailed planning of the daily programs carried out by the royals. They are chosen by the member of royalty who will have to accompany and their position lasts only three years, after which they are appointed in another position.