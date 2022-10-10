Entertainment

Who is Megan Fox’s boyfriend and what is the gesture of love they make “for each other”

Eccentricity is one of the aspects that characterizes a large part of Hollywood celebrities. Sometimes due to the impulse of the brands that are associated with the artists, others as a result of the style of each personality. Megan fox It was a step beyond the usual and revealed a shocking “loving” gesture that he has with his partner Machine Gun Kelly and that consists in drinking the blood of the other.

Encouraged by the diffusion capacity of their activities, the stars seek to innovate in various fields such as fashion and others. However, rituals of this “vampiresque” nature go beyond what was imagined.

