Who is Megan Fox’s boyfriend and what is the gesture of love they make “for each other”

Eccentricity is one of the aspects that characterizes a large part of Hollywood celebrities. Sometimes due to the impulse of the brands that are associated with the artists, others as a result of the style of each personality. Megan fox It was a step beyond the usual and revealed a shocking “loving” gesture that he has with his partner Machine Gun Kelly and that consists in drinking the blood of the other.

Encouraged by the diffusion capacity of their activities, the stars seek to innovate in various fields such as fashion and others. However, rituals of this “vampiresque” nature go beyond what was imagined.

movie actress transformers revealed in statements to Glamor: “It’s just a few drops but yes, we consume each other’s blood on certain occasions for ritual reasons.” And he added: “It is used for a reason and in a controlled way, it is ‘let’s give a few drops and drink it’”.

Aware of the strangeness of his story, Fox He tried to play down the impact and, with humor, commented: “I guess that saying that we drank each other’s blood can lead to confusion, like people imagine us drinking blood in chalices as if we were characters from game of Thrones”.

However, his detail of the ritual is not far from a fictional scene. In the same interview, Megan She said that her boyfriend is more committed to the practice and said, “He is much more random, frenetic and chaotic. Like he would cut his chest with broken glass and say ‘take my blood’, ‘let me bleed on you’”.

Both are eccentric personalities who permanently cause an impact with their innovations. When asked if this actually happened, he clarified that “it does not happen, at least not exactly like that, but it is a version of something that has happened.”

Fox Y Kelly They have been a couple since 2020, when they coincided in the filming of the movie Midnight on Switchgrass and they are engaged. The rapper planned a romantic wedding proposal in the same place where they met.

The actress divorced Brian AustinGreenwith whom he had his three children Bodhi Ransom, Journey River Y noah shannon in their ten years of marriage.