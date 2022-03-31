Who is Melissa Elizabeth Lucio | Woman of Mexican origin will be executed in the United States, accused of murdering her daughter | Death Penalty | Texas | Narration | EC Stories | WORLD

On February 17, 2007, the life of Melissa Elizabeth Lucio, a Mexican-American, changed forever. Her two-year-old daughter, Mariah Alvarez, took a nap and never woke up.

The authorities they accused her of having beaten her to death and was sentenced to death. But activists and lawyers say Mariah’s death was accidental and ask for a pardon for Melissawho will otherwise be executed in Texas next April 27.

After detecting that the girl did not respond and was not breathing, the family of Melissa called emergency. According to the Cameron City District Attorney’s Office, paramedics found the girl lying on her back and showing signs of abuse.

They found scattered bruises, bite marks and a broken arm.. She was pronounced dead at the hospital and the doctor who attended the case said, according to the prosecution, that In 30 years of professional practice, I had not seen a case of child abuse worse than Mariah’s.

Authorities arrested Melissaand after an interrogation of hours, she confessed. “I guess I did. I am responsible, he said.. At that time I was pregnant with twins. He was found guilty of capital murder and she was sentenced to death on August 12, 2008.

In 2011, his appeal was rejected. In 2019, the Federal Court of Appeals annulled the sentence and accused the court of first instance of having interfered with the detainee’s right to present a defense. However, the decision was overturned.

In January of this year, the execution order was signed for Melissa and was scheduled for April 27. However, relatives and activists request the woman’s freedom and have sent the request to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, as well as to the governor, Gregg Abbottto reconsider and pardon the woman, insisting on her innocence. The version of his defense is very different from the official one.

In an interview with the Texas Observer newspaper, Tivon Schardl, Melissa’s attorney, said his client “faces imminent execution for a capital murder that never happened. Melissa, an innocent woman, faces execution because a corrupt prosecutor relied on a statement obtained by coercion from a Texas Ranger who harassed a traumatized woman into making a false confession.”

The detainee’s lawyers challenged the cause of death at the time, and presented the testimony of an expert neurosurgeon according to which Mariah could have died from a head injury caused by a fall down the stairs. Mariah had a physical disability that made it difficult for her to walk, and two days before her death she had fallen down some steep stairs. That would also explain the bruises the little girl had.

They also alleged that he was denied the right to a fair defense when, after having been forced to confess that she had killed her daughterthe judge refused to allow him to present the testimony of an expert with whom they wanted to explain how Melissa’s history of sexual abuse and domestic violence influenced her confession under aggressive police questioning.

In fact, Armando Villalobos, the district attorney who handled Melissa’s case, is in jail, serving a 13-year sentence, for bribery and extortion.

In 2019, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit awarded Melissa a new trial, considering the defense’s allegation that the defendant had been denied the right to a fair defense. But a court reversed the ruling.

The NGO Innocence Project, which defends Melissa’s innocence, points out that the state could never prove that any of the woman’s other 12 children – not counting the twins she was expecting at the time – suffered abuse.

“Melissa had a hard time providing for her family, but she was a loving mother, who gave her best in her incredibly difficult circumstances.”

Abused since the age of 6

Melissa has been a lifelong victim of sexual assault and domestic violence.

When she was six years old, she was abused by a member of her family. and the abuse continued into adolescence.

At the age of 16, she married in an attempt to escape the environment in which she lived, but her husband perpetuated the cycle of abuse. She then started her substance abuse problem. Her husband left her with five children.

With his next partner he had another nine children, including Mariahbut he was also an abusive man, who repeatedly raped her and threatened to kill her.

In case of Melissa, first woman of Hispanic descent in Texas to be sentenced to death, became known thanks to a documentary: The State of Texas vs. Melissa. Now his future is in the hands of Governor Abbott.