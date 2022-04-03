Who is Mexico going against in Qatar 2022? Possible rivals in Eighth

Midtime Editorial

Is not easy! The Mexican team You already know the teams you will face in the Group C of the Qatar World Cup 2022. Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia are the three selections against which the Tri will have to measure themselves in search of a ticket to the Round of 16 of the World Cup.

Against whom and when does Mexico play?

Mexico vs. Poland

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

10:00 a.m. Central Mexico

Mexico vs. Argentina

Saturday November 26, 2022

1:00 p.m. Central Mexico

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia

Who is Mexico going against if it goes to the Round of 16?

Hoping to have obtained a favorable result before the Poland by Robert Lewandowskinot to be greatly outnumbered Lionel Messi and Argentinaand fulfill the forecast before the Selection of Saudi ArabiaMexico would face the rivals of the Group D in case of advancing to Round of 16.

The Group D is made up of Francethe current World Champion, who has figures such as Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema; Denmarkfrom Christian Eriksenwho was a semifinalist at Euro 2020, the Tunisia national teamwho reached Quarter finals on the African Cup of Nations and the qualifying selection of the Intercontinental Repechage between Peru and Australia or Emirates Arabs joined.

Saying panorama looks complicatedbut not impossible for the Mexican teambecause it must first overcome the Qatar 2022 Group Stage before dreaming of a place in the Round of 16 and later, a fifth party in Quarter finals.

Mexico will debut on Qatar 2022 before the Poland national team on November 22 at the 974 Stadium, to later face the Copa América Champion, Argentina on the 26th at Education City and finally face Saudi Arabia on the 30th, again in 974.

