Who is Michelle Pfeiffer? Maleficent, husband and children, career, film

Michelle Pfeiffer, born on April 29, 1958, is an American actress born in Santa Ana, California, but raised in Midway City.

Her parents are Donna and Richard Pfeiffer, an air conditioning contractor. He attended the Fountain Valley High School and the Golden West College, where she briefly trained to become a court stenographer.

He worked in the supermarket Vons in her teens and won the Miss Orange County beauty pageant in 1978, after which she finished sixth in the Miss California pageant.

Michelle Pfeiffer Career

Michelle Pfeiffer began her television career with roles in ‘Fantasy Island’, ‘Delta House’ and ‘BAD Cats’ in the 1970s and later got small roles in films ‘Falling in Love Again’ in 1980 with Susannah York, ‘The Hollywood Knights’ with Robert Wuhl e ‘Charlie Chan and the Curse of the Dragon Queen’ In 1981.

His first starring role was in ‘Grease 2’ alongside Maxwell Caulfield in 1982, although it did badly at the box office.

In 1983, she appeared in ‘Scarface’ with Al Pacino. Two years later he landed roles in ‘Ladyhawke‘alongside Rutger Hauer and Matthew Broderick, e ‘Into the Night’ with Jeff Goldblum.

It was also in ‘Sweet Liberty’ with Michael Caine in 1986 And ‘Amazon Women on the Moon ‘ in 1987.

His first major box office success was in ‘The Witches of Eastwick ‘of 1987 with Jack Nicholson, Cher and Susan Sarandon.

In 1988, she was in ‘Married to the Mob‘by Jonathan Demme alongside Matthew Modine and Dean Stockwell which earned her his first Golden Globe nomination.

It was also in ‘Tequila Sunrise’ with Mel Gibson and Kurt Russell, And ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ with Glenn Close and John Malkovich for which he won a BAFTA and an Oscar nomination.

The following year she appeared in “The Fabulous Baker Boys” alongside Jeff Bridges and Beau Bridges which earned her another Oscar nomination and the BAFTAs.

Has received a Golden Globe nomination for 1990’s ‘The Russia House’ alongside Sean Connery before reuniting with Al Pacino in 1991 to ‘Frankie and Johnny ‘. She was nominated for several awards for her appearance in “Love Field “in 1992. The same year he also saw her perform Catwoman in the great success of Tim Burton “Batman Returns” opposite Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito.

It was in “The Age of Innocence” by Martin Scorsese in 1993 with Daniel Day-Lewis and Winona Ryder which earned her several awards.

The following year he collaborated with Jack Nicholson in the horror film ‘Wolf‘.

1995 saw her appear in ‘Dangerous Minds’, before starring opposite Robert Redford in ‘Up Close & Personal’ of 1996 and assume the lead role in ‘To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday’.

In 1996, she was executive producer on ‘One Fine Day’ in which he also starred opposite George Clooney.

The following year she was in ‘A Thousand Acres‘with Jessica Lange and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

In 1999, he starred in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ with Kevin Kline, Rupert Everett and Stanley Tucci, as well as in ‘The Story of Us’ with Bruce Willis.

She appeared in the thriller ‘What Lies Beneath’ with Harrison Ford becoming a smash hit as 2001 and 2002 saw her in ‘I Am Sam’ with Sean Penn And ‘White Oleander’ with Renée Zellweger respectively.

She then took a four-year hiatus to devote her time to her family, but returned to ‘Hairspray‘alongside John Travolta, Christopher Walken and Queen Latifah in 2007 and How witch in ‘Stardust‘with Claire Danes, Charlie Cox and Robert De Niro.

In 2007, she appeared in ‘I Could Never Be Your Woman ‘ alongside Paul Rudd and Saoirse Ronan and in 2009 she was in ‘Personal Effects’ alongside Ashton Kutcher and Kathy Bates.

She then took another hiatus before starring in Garry Marshall’s 2011 romantic comedy “New Year’s Eve ”and co-starring with Chris Pine on“ People Like Us” in 2012.

That year we also see it in ‘Dark Shadows’ by Tim Burton with Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Michelle Pfeiffer Private life

Michelle Pfeiffer had to take great care to quit drinking, smoking and taking drugs after she joined a cult when she was younger, which also took advantage of her money by taking a lot from her.

Attended Peter Horton while taking acting lessons in Beverly Hills and he helped her quit the cult.

They married in 1981 before divorcing in 1990.

He then had an affair with Fisher Stevens which lasted three years. She was then seen on a blind date with David E. Kelley who he married in 1993.

In 1993 he adopted a little girl named Claudia Rose and in 1994 she gave birth to a son named John Henry. She is vegan.