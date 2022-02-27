Who is Mighty Thor?

Mighty Thor will be the next heroine of Marvel Studios in Thor: Love and Thunder

In the comic-con of 2019 the fourth installment of the God of Thunderwhich would be named Thor: Love and Thunder. Confirmation of a new delivery of Thorled again by Taika Waititibrought the surprise of the return of Natalie Portman to the saga but this time he would also play the role of Thor. For that reason, let’s see some of the adventures that he has starred in The Mighty Thor in the comics and what can we expect in the movie.

Jane Foster as Thor in What If…?

Officially, the character of Jane Foster was created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and artist Jack Kirby in the comic Journey into Mystery #84 (1962). However, the character was just a nurse who ended up meeting the Dr Donald Blakealter ego of Thor and later they would start a relationship.

Jane Foster’s appearance as Thor comes much earlier than thought, as this was created by the writer Don Glut and the illustrator Rick Hoberg in 1978 and came out in the comic What if? #10. Who would have thought that this idea would end up taking shape later?

Mighty Thor’s first appearance

Mighty Thor’s first appearance was in Thor: God of Thunder Vol 1 #25 in 2014. After the events of the event Original sinThor ends up losing his powers and can no longer lift the mjolnir. The hammer was without a carrier and that is where Jane Foster enters, the only one who could lift it. Initially, the identity of the new bearer of Mjolnir is kept secret.

Jane Foster against cancer

The life of Jane Foster At the time of taking the mantle of Mighty Thor it was not easy at all, she was in the midst of fighting cancer. Foster was diagnosed with breast cancer after losing her husband and son in a car accident. On the other hand, that she became Mighty Thor may seem like something that benefits her but she is actually the opposite, her transformation is counterproductive for the cancer treatment that she suffers from. Every time she transformed, she purged her body of all toxins, this also includes the radiation from the chemotherapy meant to kill her cancer.

The importance of Mighty Thor in Marvel

In the beginning, odin he was not at all happy that a stranger (he had no idea who she was) was carrying the powers of the God of Thundereven send to Destroyer to finish her off. Thor and Frigga together with an army they help Mighty Thor fight it. Finally, Jane manages to prove to Odin himself already Asgard who is worthy to bear such powers.

For a long time she was the bearer of Mjolnir and became part of The Avengers. She participated in marvel events of great importance, as Secret Wars (2015), Civil War II or even in Secret Empire (2017).

death and resurrection

Jane had to transform more often into Mighty Thor and this causes her cancer to metastasize, reaching stage four. She couldn’t hide her identity anymore and she ended up confessing the truth to Odinson (original Thor) and The Avengers, since she had to remain hospitalized due to the delicate state in which she was.

While she was in the hospital, an enemy of Odin’s named Mangog he heads towards Asgard to destroy all Asgardians. Jane wants to help her but Odinson convinces her to return to Earth and she temporarily agrees, as she ultimately decides to go save Asgard.

When Mighty Thor returns, a great battle ensues in which he is giving it his all but Mangog beats him up. After a lot of effort, The Goddess of Thunder manages to bind the villain with chains originally created for the wolf phoenris next to Mjolnir and throws the hammer into the Sun, taking Mangog with it. Jane and Odinson share one last kiss before she returns to her human form and ends up succumbing in the arms of her great love.

Odison can’t believe that Jane is dead and works to find a way to revive her. For her part, she is not sure whether to cross the gates of the Valhalla because she wasn’t ready to die. Odinson and Odin try to channel the power of Mjolnir to revive Jane, the plan works and there is a big hug between the two Thor.

What to expect from Mighty Thor in Love and Thunder?

Natalie Portman has assured in the past that the new Thor movie is very inspired by the comic The Mighty Thor and that he will wield the mighty Mjolnir. In addition, she has commented that she will not be just a female Thor, but that she will have her own powers and has stated that she will fight cancer. Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on July 8 of this year and its cast is made up of names like Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Christian Bale (Gorr), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Sif), Russell Crowe (Zeus), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) , Karen Gillan (Nebula), among others.