Who is Mila Kunis in The Black Swan

The role that made her famous is precisely that of Lily, in the film “The black swan “of 2010 (original title”Black Swan“) from Darren Aronofsky. In the film she plays the role of a young dancer, the same age as the protagonist Nina (Natalie Portman), but definitely less talented than the latter. Despite this, she proves to be more experienced in matters of life and therefore much more sensual, so much so that it was taken as an example by the artistic director Thomas Leroy for feminine sinuosity for the role of the black swan. This fact triggers a rivalry with Lily in Nina’s mind, transforming what was actually a very good and very close relationship into a competitive relationship.

On the one hand, in fact, Lily represents the femininity to emulate, on the other one rival both in the lead role in the ballet and in Leroy’s Heart. Nina’s mental imbalance, more and more evident as the film progresses, leads the étoile to think about killing Lily, while in reality she is committing suicide with a glass in the dressing room. Lily in reality would never have wanted her friend to reach such a level of neurosis and indeed, she is among those who try to assist her in the last moments of her life when, after having made a perfect performance, at the end of the show, to the applause of the public, dies of the hemorrhage



